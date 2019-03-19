Ever since Amazon Prime’s original Made In Heaven launched, social media has been all-praises about the web series. Being referred to as the best Indian web series ever, Made In Heaven has a superb cast and everyone blends into their role very well. One such role was played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, who appears to be quite convincing in the role of Jazz. A girl belonging from West Delhi, who has big dreams in eyes and is trying to fight the problems of life with utmost strength. Shivani Raghuvanshi fitted the role perfectly and delivered splendid performance. The diva looked too cute throughout the 9 episodes and melted a million hearts with her charming yet soothing smile.

For all the people who are drooling over her cute looks in the web-series, here’s an Instagram timeline full of these astonishing pictures. The gorgeous lady has an Instagram timeline full of stunning photos and keeps on impressing her fans with the best of the latest photos. Shivani Raghuvanshi is now bringing a lot of fame home as people loved her performance as Jazz. Here’s a little tour of her Instagram timeline, which will surely leave you with a smile!

❤️❤️ Reposted from @officialhumansofbombay – “I come from a middle-class background – my dad was a government employee. Born & brought up in a family where becoming an IAS officer, doctor or lawyer were the only options – never did I think that I’d be working as an actor. But it happened! I was in the 9th grade when I watched Devdas. It enamored me! The lights, the set, the costumes – I walked out of the theatre, knowing that I wanted to be in this industry in some way or another. I thought I’d become a stylist or a director– I didn’t know how but I had to get there. When I told my family about my dream, they had the expected reaction that all parents do. They were very concerned. They told me, ‘Just finish your graduation first.’ They even said, ‘How can we ever send you to Mumbai when you can’t even cross a street!’ They wanted assurance that I knew what I was doing… they wanted me to have stability because they were realists. I was the dreamer. As luck would have it, I was in the metro when a casting agent spotted me. She asked me for my number & called me in for an ad shoot! I thought this was it – an opportunity had walked to me…I had to take it! That ad got me my first film with Yash Raj – I could see myself in a KJo movie too! My dream was turning into a reality! But the best part is – I haven’t forgotten my roots. I still know how much my father cried while dropping me at the train station when I was coming to Bombay. I still know that I had to share a room with my stylist initially. I still know that I have to pay my rent on the 15th of every month, & I have no money till the 10th. I still know that I would never borrow the money from my parents, & I won’t choose to do a film if it’s not the right role for me, even though I’m broke. All of this has kept me grounded. But you know what, even though I still know all of this – I’m sure of another thing too… That through hard work & constant hustling, I’m going to make it as big as Shah Rukh Khan one day, simply because I’m unafraid to dream.” —- HoB with Amazon Prime Video India brings to you the real stories of people which showcases the good, the bad & the ugly – all that is a part of the chaos.

It's the little things in life ❤ #happiness

#nofilter

#filmfare @iqbalmiya

Forever love for coffee #bru #coffeetime❤❤

The south Indian actor who shot to fame in India with her film is one of the cutest divas you will come across. In her popular film Titli, Shivani Raghuvanshi starred opposite Shashank Arora. In one of her interviews, she revealed that Shivani Raghuvanshi, as an actor, gets her inspiration from Deepika Padukone. She said that she is quite motivated by Deepika Padukone’s journey and would love to be like her in future. Born and brought up in Delhi, the diva has achieved many things at a tender age. She pursued her graduation in Botany honours from Delhi University and since then, she started prepping up to build a career in films. She has always been ambitious to enter the B-town and got associated with theatre and street plays.

