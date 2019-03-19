Made In Heaven is being recognised as one of the most popular and finely threaded web-series and is being applauded by people all over the country. The powerful cast has impacted the story very well and characters like Jazz is melting hearts all over. Introducing to you, the real-life Jazz which was played by Shivani Raghuvanshi! The girl is cute, dramatic, gorgeous and stunning, her Instagram timeline will make you fall in love with her, take a look!

Ever since Amazon Prime’s original Made In Heaven launched, social media has been all-praises about the web series. Being referred to as the best Indian web series ever, Made In Heaven has a superb cast and everyone blends into their role very well. One such role was played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, who appears to be quite convincing in the role of Jazz. A girl belonging from West Delhi, who has big dreams in eyes and is trying to fight the problems of life with utmost strength. Shivani Raghuvanshi fitted the role perfectly and delivered splendid performance. The diva looked too cute throughout the 9 episodes and melted a million hearts with her charming yet soothing smile.

For all the people who are drooling over her cute looks in the web-series, here’s an Instagram timeline full of these astonishing pictures. The gorgeous lady has an Instagram timeline full of stunning photos and keeps on impressing her fans with the best of the latest photos. Shivani Raghuvanshi is now bringing a lot of fame home as people loved her performance as Jazz. Here’s a little tour of her Instagram timeline, which will surely leave you with a smile!

The south Indian actor who shot to fame in India with her film is one of the cutest divas you will come across. In her popular film Titli, Shivani Raghuvanshi starred opposite Shashank Arora. In one of her interviews, she revealed that Shivani Raghuvanshi, as an actor, gets her inspiration from Deepika Padukone. She said that she is quite motivated by Deepika Padukone’s journey and would love to be like her in future. Born and brought up in Delhi, the diva has achieved many things at a tender age. She pursued her graduation in Botany honours from Delhi University and since then, she started prepping up to build a career in films. She has always been ambitious to enter the B-town and got associated with theatre and street plays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More