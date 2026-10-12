Madhu Kambikar Dies At 73: Cause Of Death, Husband, Family, Career And Life Of Marathi Actress

Veteran Marathi actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar died in Pune on October 12, 2026, at the age of 73. She had been battling a prolonged illness and had spent several years away from active performances after suffering a stroke during a Lavani programme in 2016.

Kambikar was known for her work across Marathi cinema, folk theatre, commercial plays and television. Her performances in films such as Shapit, Hech Majha Maher, Raghu Maina and Ek Hota Vidushak earned her recognition, while her work as a Lavani artist helped preserve and popularise Maharashtra’s folk-performance traditions.

Her journey from a modest upbringing in rural Maharashtra to becoming a respected name in regional entertainment was marked by years of stage performances, award-winning roles and a deep connection with folk art. Here is everything to know about Madhu Kambikar, including her cause of death, husband, family, early life, career and awards.

What Was Madhu Kambikar’s Cause Of Death?

Madhu Kambikar died at her home in Pune after a prolonged illness, according to reports published on October 12, 2026. Her daughter-in-law also confirmed the long illness to Marathi media. A specific immediate medical cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Her health had deteriorated significantly after she suffered a stroke on November 27, 2016, following a Lavani performance at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Mumbai.

Kambikar had returned to the stage after a gap of around 10 to 12 years for the performance. She completed her act but reportedly became unwell backstage and was found unconscious in the makeup room before being taken to hospital. She received treatment for the stroke and related complications. The episode affected her mobility and left her largely away from the stage and screen for the years that followed.

Although the 2016 stroke was a major turning point in her life, reports about her death have attributed it to a prolonged illness rather than confirming the stroke as the immediate cause.

Who Was Madhu Kambikar?

Madhu Kambikar was a veteran Marathi actress, folk dancer and theatre performer who worked across several forms of entertainment over a career spanning more than four decades. She was born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd in Maharashtra’s Beed district. She grew up in Kambi village in Ahmednagar district, now part of Ahilyanagar district, and came from the Kolhati community, traditionally associated with folk performance.

Her mother, Kalabai, and maternal aunt, Ayubai, were Lavani performers. Kambikar was adopted by her aunt and received support from her adoptive father, Ramabhau Daulat Mhaske Patil, in pursuing the performing arts.

She studied Kathak in Pune under Balasaheb Gokhale before moving to Mumbai. In 1973, she began her professional artistic journey at New Hanuman Theatre in Lalbaug, where she developed her skills in Lavani, folk dance and stage performance. Her ability to move between traditional performance and cinema eventually established her as a familiar name in Marathi entertainment.

Was Madhu Kambikar Married? Who Was Her Husband?

Madhu Kambikar’s husband’s name and detailed information about her married life have not been widely documented in the public domain. Reports about her death have referred to her daughter-in-law, confirming that she had family members involved in her care during her later years.

Her family maintained a relatively private profile, while most public accounts of Kambikar focused on her work in films, theatre and folk arts. Details about her husband and children remain limited in the widely available biographical accounts.

Who Were Madhu Kambikar’s Family Members?

Kambikar’s early life was closely connected to folk performance. Her mother, Kalabai, and maternal aunt, Ayubai, were Lavani artists, and her adoptive father, Ramabhau Daulat Mhaske Patil, supported her artistic training.

She was also the maternal aunt of the late writer and social activist Dr Kishor Shantabai Kale, who wrote the autobiographical book Kolhatyacha Por. His writing documented the hardships faced by the Kolhati community and the circumstances in which he grew up. Kambikar reportedly helped him during difficult periods of his life.

In 2018, her daughter-in-law, Sheetal Jadhav, accepted the Zee Chitra Gaurav Lifetime Achievement Award on Kambikar’s behalf because the actress was unable to attend the ceremony owing to her health. While these details offer a glimpse into her family connections, information about her husband and children is not available in the public domain.

Which Films Made Madhu Kambikar Famous?

Madhu Kambikar appeared in more than 100 Marathi films, according to Marathi biographical accounts. She also worked in Hindi and Gujarati cinema, besides acting in television serials, commercial theatre and folk plays.

Some of her notable Marathi films include:

Shapit

Hech Majha Maher

Raghu Maina

Sati Chi Punyai

Hyoch Navra Pahije

Zapatlela

Ek Hota Vidushak

Raosaheb

Yeu Ka Gharat

Her performance in Shapit brought her significant recognition, while Hech Majha Maher and Raghu Maina further strengthened her standing as an actress. She also appeared in the Hindi film Hum Dono and worked in other Hindi productions, including Saatwan Aasman and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Kambikar frequently played mothers and other family figures in Marathi films, bringing emotional depth and a strong regional character to her roles. Her performances alongside actors such as Laxmikant Berde, Nilu Phule, Ashok Saraf and Nana Patekar formed part of a career deeply associated with Marathi cinema.

What Awards Did Madhu Kambikar Win?

Kambikar received several honours for her acting and contribution to regional cinema. She won recognition for her performances in Shapit and Hech Majha Maher, and received awards for Raghu Maina and other films. Her performance in the Gujarati film Saad also earned her recognition at the Gujarat State Film Awards.

Her honours included Maharashtra State Film Festival awards, the Rajabhau Paranjape Award and other distinctions for her work as an actress.

In 2018, she was named the recipient of the Zee Chitra Gaurav Lifetime Achievement Award. The honour recognised her contribution to Marathi cinema, theatre and traditional performance over several decades.

How Did Madhu Kambikar Contribute To Lavani?

Kambikar’s contribution extended beyond her acting career. She remained closely connected to Lavani and Maharashtra’s folk-performance traditions, even after becoming a recognised film actress. Through her programme Sakhi Majhi Lavani, she sought to preserve the traditional art form and introduce it to younger audiences. The production travelled beyond India, with performances reported in the United States, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Mauritius.

She also trained aspiring Lavani performers, participated in cultural workshops and delivered talks about folk arts at schools and colleges. Through her performances and teaching, she helped keep the tradition alive across generations.

In 1977, she performed with the cultural troupe Maharashtra Chi Lokdhara in Delhi. Her performance attracted attention, including an occasion when she participated in a Fugdi dance with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kambikar also established the Laxmibai Kolhapurkar Pratishthan and used performances of Sakhi Majhi Lavani to support schools in remote areas.

What Is Madhu Kambikar’s Legacy?

Madhu Kambikar’s career brought together Marathi cinema, folk theatre and Lavani, making her contribution broader than a filmography alone. She moved from traditional stage performances into cinema without abandoning the folk-art traditions that shaped her early life. Her work introduced audiences to the expressive styles of Lavani and Tamasha while establishing her as a versatile screen performer.

Her stroke in 2016 brought a major change to her life, keeping her away from the performances that had defined her career. However, her films, theatre work and efforts to train new generations of folk artists remain part of her legacy.

With her death at 73, Marathi entertainment has lost a veteran performer who spent decades working across cinema and folk arts, helping carry Maharashtra’s cultural traditions to audiences in India and abroad.