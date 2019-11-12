Madhubala biopic: Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will soon be making a biopic on legendary actress Madhubala's life and we get you 4 of her iconic movies which make her a legend that she is.

Madhubala biopic: Latest media reports suggest that ace Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will soon be making a biopic on the legendary and evergreen actress and fans are very excited as Madhubala is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry who is best known for the role of Anarkali in the epic tale Mughal-e-Azam which is by far one of the biggest Indian movies till date.

Best known as her stage name Madhubala, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi aka Baby Mumtaz is one of the most stunning actresses ever seen in Indian cinema. The woman who is known for her eternal beauty, magical eyes, phenomenal acting skills and her flawlessness which make her a legend that she is.

Madhubala, also known as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, became a sensation after the diva played the iconic role of Anarkali in Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor-starrer epic and classic movie Mughal-e-Azam for which she was highly appreciated for her breakthrough performance.

As a biopic on the legendary actress Madhubala on its way, here are 4 of her movies which make her a legendary actress that she is:

Mughal-e-Azam: Known as the milestone of the Indian film fraternity and Indian cinema, Mughal-e-Azam is the most celebrated films in Indian cinema and Madhubala, who played the iconic character of Anarkali in the movie, garnered worldwide recognition for her performance in the movie.

Mr. & Mrs. ’55: Starring Guru Dutt and Madhubala in the lead roles, this film is another Bollywood classic and made Madhubala get more recognition in the industry.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi: The highest grosser of 1958, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi is one of the biggest films of Indian cinema and starred Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in lead roles.

Kala Pani: When two legendary actors such as Madhubala and Dev Anand star in a movie, it is bound to be a blockbuster and the same happened with this film which several awards as well.

