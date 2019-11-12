Madhubala biopic: Director Imtiaz Ali has acquired the rights to make the biopic on late veteran actor Madhubala. Now the question is who will be the choice for the iconic role? The speculations are it may be Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, or Madhuri Dixit.

Imtiaz Ali is known for his unconventional and heart-touching scripts. The filmmaker has always presented a visual delight on screens in forms of brilliant actors of the industry, exotic locations, strong characters, and interesting story. His films like Tamasha, Jab We Met, Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Cocktail and many more are still the favourite ones and people still like to watch these movies on loop. His romantic films create our faith and believe in love and the crime drama is of the next level.

Whichever genre the director chooses, he aces all of them. Now Imtiaz is keen to work on a biopic and he has set his eyes on the legendary actress Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, popularly known as Madhubala. He has acquired the official rights for her biopic and it may be showcased through a film or a web series. Obviously, if he will work on the project then it will be as awesome as his earlier films.

Now the question here is who will be Imtiaz’s Madhubala? Well, the speculations go for either Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor or Madhuri Dixit who can nail the character best. We have seen Deepika in period drama films like Padmavat where she portrayed her character very well. On the other hand, Kareena has also played various roles with perfection in her film career and she can be a good choice for Madhubala biopic. Well, how can we forget about Madhuri, maybe she could be Imtiaz’s first choice for the iconic role.

As of now, we have to wait for any further developments on the project and we will surely update you if anything related to this project comes. Meanwhile, tell us about your preference that Imtiaz should choose whom for the role of Madhubala.

