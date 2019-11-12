Madhubala biopic: Imtiaz Ali will soon be making a biopic on the life of late veteran actress Madhubala who is known as one of the best actresses ever been seen in the Indian film industry. However, has Bollywood ran out of ideas and hence they are only making biopics?

Madhubala biopic: Late veteran actress, the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, Madhubala aka Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry. When she played Anarkali on the silver screen in the iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam, the world was left stunned with her phenomenal performance in the movie and called her one of the finest actresses in the Indian film fraternity. She is known for her flawless beauty, expressive eyes, powerful acting skills and for her aura which made millions of fans go crazy about her.

In Fact, Madhubala is till date one of the most beautiful women ever seen. Once a trendsetter, the actress surely needs a biopic so that people get to know her story, her struggle, her glory days and her tragic death at an early age.

Finally, there is a Madhubala biopic on its way and none other than Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will be directing it. However, the question which arises is that is Imtiaz Ali the correct filmmaker to direct the biopic on the legendary actress? Although Imtiaz Ali is a great director but is best at making movies which the young generation can relate to and also, they are far from reality.

In Hollywood, a biopic is a genre, in Bollywood, adopting biopics is the only way out to get another successful movie. Does that mean Bollywood is running out of good ideas and scripts?

Also, is Bollywood running out of original ideas and using biopics as the new formula to make movies which drive audiences to the theatres? In the past 5-6 years, we have seen several biopics in Bollywood and there are hardly any fresh ideas and fresh plots seen in films these days. Here is the list of top biopics which have been made in the recent 5-6 years.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh

M S Dhoni: The Untold Story: Biopic on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Neerja: Biopic on Indian head purser who died while saving passengers on a hijacked plane



Mary Kom: Biopic on International boxing champion Mary Kom

Sanju: Biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Paan Singh Tomar: Biopic on decoit Paan Singh Tomar

Dangal: Biopic on Phogat sisters (gold medal winners in wrestling)

Sarabjit: Biopic on Indian national who spent years in Pakistan jail

The Dirty Picture: Biopic on South actress Silk Smitha

Haseena Parkar: Biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

Upcoming biopics in Bollywood:

83

Moghul

Saina

Madhubala

