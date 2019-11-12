Madhubala biopic: Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali has recently bought the rights to make a film on late actor Madhubala who is popular for her film Mughal-e-Azam. Madhubala's sister wants Kareena Kapoor to portray her role, will she be the correct choice?

Madhubala biopic: One of the most talented directors of Hindi cinema Imtiaz Ali is all set for his next movie after directing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal 2. As per latest reports, Imtiaz has bought rights to make a biopic on late actor Madhubala. The director has given many big hits including Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal and others and now his fans are looking forward to watch his upcoming blockbuster.

Speaking about Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, who is famous for her stage name Madhubala is known for her films like Mughal-e-Azam, Basant, Phoolwari, Kala Pani and hit song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. As per reports, Imitiaz has acquired rights on Madhubala’s biopic for a film or web series and Madhubala’s sister wants Kareena Kapoor Khan to play her on-screen. Much information about the film has not been revealed yet and it will be interesting to see who will play Madhubala’s character on the big screen.

Talking about Kareena, the actor has given many big hits and is popular for her gorgeous looks. Currently, Kareena is working on her upcoming film Good News along with Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljeet Singh. Will Kareena be able to fit into Madhubala’s shoes? Apart from her, Deepika Padukone or Madhuri Dixit would be a good choice.

Breaking News: #ImtiazAli to make a biopic on Madhubala. Acquires rights for her life for a film and web series! pic.twitter.com/XtuCoKBr0E — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) November 12, 2019

Talking about the film, Imitiaz wants to go on with the film without any hindrances. The entire star cast will be unveiled soon and it is also expected that Tik Tok star Priyanka Kandwal will be roped in to play the main lead, however, nothing is confirmed yet. For more information related to Madhubala biopic, stay tuned to NewsX.

