Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is all set to make a biopic of the Venus of Indian Cinema. The biopic of Mughal-e-Azam star will be produced by her dear friends. Bhushan has requested Madhubala's fans to not attempt a biopic without her permission. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi star's sister will reveal some chilling details about Madhubala in the biopic.

Legendary actor Madhubala also known as The Venus of Indian Cinema will now have her own biopic. The late actor’s sister has announced the biopic of Madhubala. Madhur Brij Bhushan was noted saying that the biopic of the Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi star will be produced by her dear friends. Bhushan further added that she is going in a biopic on her sister which will be produced by her dear friends. She has even requested to all the well wishers of Madhubala and whosesoever connected with Bollywood to not attempt a biopic of her sister. She has asked people to not mention the diva without taking her(Bhushan) permission. The details of the movie will be announced when the right time will come. She has told Madhubala’s fan to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation.

ALSO READ: After Bharat, Priyanka Chopra confirms her next is The Sky Is Pink with Shonali Bose

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More