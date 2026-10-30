Madhubala’s Father Poured Perfume Into Her Grave And Cried For Years; After His Death, Her Family Feared Her Final Resting Place Was Gone

Madhubala remains one of Hindi cinema’s most remembered stars, but an emotional account from her sister, Madhur Bhushan, has drawn attention to a lesser-known chapter of her family’s life after her death. Madhur has recalled how their father, Ataullah Khan, continued visiting the actor’s grave for years, sitting beside it and crying despite his own serious health problems.

She also shared an unusual detail about Madhubala’s burial: her father poured perfume into the grave and over her body. Later, he had a marble structure built to cover the grave. After his death, however, the memorial was dismantled, leaving the family fearing that little remained of Madhubala’s final resting place. The account, shared by Madhur in a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, offers a glimpse into the family’s grief and the events surrounding the actor’s grave.

Madhubala’s Father Visited Her Grave For Years And Cried

According to Madhur, Ataullah Khan was a strict father who nevertheless loved his children deeply. Madhubala’s death affected him profoundly, and he continued visiting her grave for years. Madhur recalled that her father would travel to the cemetery, place a chair beside the grave and sit there crying. His health had already been severely affected: she said he had suffered three heart attacks and a brain stroke while Madhubala was alive and was also living with severe diabetes.

Despite these health challenges, he did not stop visiting the cemetery. Her recollection paints a picture of a father who struggled to come to terms with the loss of his daughter. Madhubala died on February 23, 1969, at the age of 36, after living with a heart condition. Ataullah Khan died in 1975, six years after her.

Why Did Madhubala’s Father Pour Perfume Into Her Grave?

One of the most striking details in Madhur’s account concerns the actor’s burial. She recalled that her father poured so much perfume into Madhubala’s grave, as well as over her body, that the cemetery remained fragrant for months. Madhur described it as an unusual gesture and said she did not know how permission for it had been obtained.

The detail forms part of her personal recollection of the burial rather than an independently documented account of the ceremony. Nevertheless, it conveys the depth of the grief she says her father experienced after losing Madhubala.

Ataullah later arranged for a marble structure to cover the grave. According to Madhur, the memorial covered not only the sides but also the top and middle of the grave, unlike the simpler arrangement she described as customary in their tradition. The structure became an enduring expression of her father’s attachment to his daughter.

What Happened To Madhubala’s Marble Memorial After Her Father’s Death?

After Ataullah Khan died in 1975, the marble structure was dismantled. Madhur said the family was told that the grave could not remain covered in that manner. The removal was particularly painful because, according to her, their father had spent weeks and months at the cemetery overseeing the work and arranging for artisans to craft the memorial. With the structure gone, the family feared that Madhubala’s grave had disappeared altogether.

Madhur recalled that they initially believed there was no trace of their sister’s resting place left. Later, however, someone informed her that the grave was still in the cemetery. When she visited, she said, she was shown the location from a distance and could see Madhubala’s name written there.

The distinction is important: the family feared that the grave had been lost after the marble memorial was removed, but Madhur’s account says she subsequently located it in the cemetery.

The 2010 Controversy Over Madhubala’s Grave In Mumbai

The issue resurfaced publicly in 2010, when reports emerged about the dismantling of tombstones and memorials at Mumbai’s Juhu Muslim Kabristan to make room for new burials. The reported removals affected the memorials of several prominent figures, including Madhubala, Mohammed Rafi, Naushad and Sahir Ludhianvi. Cemetery representatives cited a shortage of space and Islamic burial practices as reasons for removing permanent structures.

Madhur had expressed displeasure over the removal of her sister’s marble memorial. She questioned why the family had been allowed to build it if it could later be dismantled. The controversy also drew attention to the difficulties families faced in identifying graves after markers were removed. Mohammed Rafi’s grave became part of the discussion, with reports describing concerns about how visitors could locate it without its original marker.

The episode raised broader questions about preserving the memory of celebrated figures while accommodating the practical demands of a crowded burial ground.

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