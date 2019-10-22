Madhubala’s lookalike: Tellywood actresses Priyanka Kandwal is making news for her looks as she exactly matches with actress Madhubala. Currently, social media is flooded with love comments for her as her followers say Madhubala reborn!

Madhubala’s lookalike: In the world of 753 billion people, no wonder when someone met their look alike. Today a look-alike of legendary actress Madhubala is storming the internet with her looks and acting skills. Priyanka Kandwal is the Tik Tok star and currently garnering a lot of attention for her looks as she resembles late Bollywood actor Madhubala.

The Tik Tok star unknowingly posted her lip-syncing video in Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka, soon she got recognition for her looks and her followers called her TikTok ki Madhubala. After that Priyanka posted various lying videos related to the Madhubala song.

A fan wrote: Priyanka’s eyes nose, lips, and even expression look the same just as Madhubala. MashaAllah, God Bless. While others wrote: she resurrected the old Golden era of Madhubala for the present generation.

Watch Videos Here:

However, other followers can’t stop themselves from praising her beauty and flooded the comment section with love and blessings and wrote: Priyanka is stunning! Madhubala reborn. Meanwhile, Priyanka replied to her followers and tweeted: Is that true that seriously that she looks like Madhubala. Main Sachi Madhubala Jaisi Dikhti Ailaaa ?? #madhubala #heroine #BollywoodActress #indiancinema.

No doubt by looking at her video it seems like she is present era Madhubala. However, she is not the only one who is the doppelganger of Madhubala but there are many look-alikes who look similar to these actors and mostly they are encountered on Tik Tok.

Watch video of look-alike:

Haider Maqbool from Srinagar also gives tough competition to actor Shahrukh khan when it comes to looks.

Virat Kohli Look alike working in dominos

Sonakshi Sinha’s doppelganger Priya Mukherjee

Alia Bhatt’s look alike

