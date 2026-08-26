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Home > Entertainment News > Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema

Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema

On Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday, we revisit five films that established his reputation for taking audiences behind the polished surfaces of Mumbai’s bars, celebrity parties, corporate offices, traffic signals and fashion runways.

Madhur Bhandarkar (Photo:X)
Madhur Bhandarkar (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 14:38 IST

Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: Madhur Bhandarkar turns 58 today, August 26. Over the years, the filmmaker has built a distinctive space in Hindi cinema by telling stories about worlds that often look glamorous, powerful or familiar from the outside — and considerably messier once the camera moves behind the scenes.

Before becoming a National Award-winning director, Bhandarkar worked at a video cassette library in Mumbai and delivered films around the city. He later assisted filmmakers before making his directorial debut with Trishakti in 1999. His breakthrough arrived two years later with Chandni Bar.  Here are five films that came to define his cinema.

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1. Chandni Bar: The Breakthrough

Released in 2001, Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, took audiences into Mumbai’s dance-bar culture and the difficult lives surrounding it. The film was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, earning Bhandarkar his first National Film Award. It remains one of his most important works.

2. Page 3: Behind Mumbai’s Party Circuit

With Page 3 in 2005, Bhandarkar turned his attention to Mumbai’s celebrity and media circles. Through a journalist navigating the city’s social scene, the film examined the gap between public glamour and private reality.

3. Corporate: Power Beyond The Boardroom

Corporate arrived in 2006, shifting the filmmaker into the world of boardrooms, business rivalries and corporate power. Bhandarkar has described the film as part of a broader exploration of urban realities alongside Page 3 and Traffic Signal.

4. Traffic Signal: The City At Street Level

In 2007, Traffic Signal moved away from elite spaces and focused on the people surviving around one of Mumbai’s most ordinary landmarks. Bhandarkar deliberately contrasted the privileged worlds explored in Page 3 and Corporate with the lives of people at traffic signals.

5. Fashion: Glamour With A Darker Side

Fashion brought Bhandarkar into the modelling industry, following the rise and fall of aspiring models played by Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. The film examined ambition, competition, addiction and the price of success beneath the industry’s polished image. It also won National Awards for Chopra and Ranaut.

Why Madhur Bhandarkar’s Cinema Still Stands Out

Bhandarkar’s films have repeatedly worked on the same basic idea: look closer. Whether it was a dance bar, a celebrity party, a corporate office or a fashion runway, his stories were interested in the people and power structures hiding behind the image.

His films Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Fashion and Corporate have also been preserved in the National Film Archive of India’s government archival collection.

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Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema
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Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema

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Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema
Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema
Madhur Bhandarkar Birthday Special: From Chandni Bar To Fashion, 5 Films That Defined His Brand Of Uncomfortable Cinema
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