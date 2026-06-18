Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

Comedian Madhur Virli has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over alleged remarks on sexual violence made during a stand-up show. The controversy resurfaced after clips from a 2024 performance went viral, triggering criticism and an official NCW inquiry.

Stand-up comic Madhur Virli summoned by NCW (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Stand-up comic Madhur Virli summoned by NCW (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 19:20 IST

MADHUR VIRLI CONTROVERSY:  National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Indian comedian Madhur Virli for allegedly making ‘ objectionable remarks ‘ during one of his stand-up comedy performances. The Commission has, on its own, carried out an enquiry into media reports and videos that have been widely circulated, alleging that Virli had made comments which trivialised sexual violence against women, it said. The NCW stated on X that the comments were of a serious nature and need official attention. In exercise of its powers under Section 10(4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, the Commission has issued a notice to Virli calling him to attend before the Commission in person, and to submit a written explanation.

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

The hearing has been scheduled for June 22, 2026. The NCW also had asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to make sure the notice is properly served on the comedian.

You Might Be Interested In

The Commission reiterated its stance on the matter, affirming that the Commission will keep its zero tolerance policy in relation to any content that normalises, glorifies or trivialises violence against women. The development has raised a fresh discussion with respect to the limits of comedy, free speech and social obligation amongst those who appreciate stand-up comedy and those who don’t.

What Is the Madhur Virli Controversy?

The Madhur Virli controversy has been created after his stand-up comedy performance where he allegedly made comments about sexual violence against women. Clips from the show were posted across social media, prompting a number of users to criticize the show for lacking in social consciousness and for taking a lighthearted approach to addressing a serious issue.

The old 2024 set of Madhur Virli, where he made gross comments on the heinous crime of rape is making the rounds on social media platforms. Madhur Virli joked about rape and ridiculed rape victims and survivors in the video that was touring the Internet. He has stated at one time that nine out of 10 rape cases are about rape and one case could be rape followed by murder.

He went on, saying that when a man rapes a woman, she may ask him to “cuddle” him, which, he said, could lead him to stab her with a knife. “Now cuddle with knife,” he said, and the audience laughed out loud. He also said, “Rape Victims have said that we would have preferred death over this. But kabhi bhi kisi laash ne nahi bola ki rape he ho jata [No dead body has ever said that rape might have been better]”. The audience laughed again.

The case has also brought a larger discussion to the forefront of the public eye on boundaries of stand-up comedy and artistic freedom. Many fans of comedy say that it’s based on exaggeration, satire, provocation, and that jokes are not to be taken literally. Others argue that freedom of expression has to be accompanied by responsibility, and that in certain cases, namely those concerning violence against vulnerable groups, it needs more sensitivity.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date
Tags: Madhur VirliMadhur Virli controversyMADHUR VIRLI NCWMadhur Virli newsPranit Morestand up comedians

RELATED News

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

Cocktail 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Movie

Alpha: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh Movie Releases On This Date — Check Cast, Storyline, Shoot Locations

Did Raveena Tandon Once Expose Akshay Kumar For Ditching Marriage Plans? Throwback Clip Goes Viral

When Sara Arjun-Rakesh Bedi’s Viral Clip Sparked ‘Creepy’ Comments Online, Here’s How Veteran Actor Responded

LATEST NEWS

Why Hindu Students Are Planning Massive Dhaka Protest

Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

Parimal Nathwani Wins Jharkhand RS Seat

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Candidates Must Know Before Exam Day

Self-Styled Godman Radhamohan Mishra Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Assault

Why Startups Choose a Private Limited Company Structure in India

Vivo Y500 4G Set For Global Launch With 1.5K AMOLED Screen

Shipping Ministry Explains Vessel Rescue Plan from Persian Gulf

Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date
Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date
Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date
Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

QUICK LINKS