Madhur Virli Controversy Explained: Why NCW Has Summoned The Comedian, Hearing Scheduled On THIS Date

MADHUR VIRLI CONTROVERSY: National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Indian comedian Madhur Virli for allegedly making ‘ objectionable remarks ‘ during one of his stand-up comedy performances. The Commission has, on its own, carried out an enquiry into media reports and videos that have been widely circulated, alleging that Virli had made comments which trivialised sexual violence against women, it said. The NCW stated on X that the comments were of a serious nature and need official attention. In exercise of its powers under Section 10(4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, the Commission has issued a notice to Virli calling him to attend before the Commission in person, and to submit a written explanation.

The hearing has been scheduled for June 22, 2026. The NCW also had asked the Commissioner of Delhi Police to make sure the notice is properly served on the comedian.

The Commission reiterated its stance on the matter, affirming that the Commission will keep its zero tolerance policy in relation to any content that normalises, glorifies or trivialises violence against women. The development has raised a fresh discussion with respect to the limits of comedy, free speech and social obligation amongst those who appreciate stand-up comedy and those who don’t.

What Is the Madhur Virli Controversy?

The Madhur Virli controversy has been created after his stand-up comedy performance where he allegedly made comments about sexual violence against women. Clips from the show were posted across social media, prompting a number of users to criticize the show for lacking in social consciousness and for taking a lighthearted approach to addressing a serious issue.

The old 2024 set of Madhur Virli, where he made gross comments on the heinous crime of rape is making the rounds on social media platforms. Madhur Virli joked about rape and ridiculed rape victims and survivors in the video that was touring the Internet. He has stated at one time that nine out of 10 rape cases are about rape and one case could be rape followed by murder.

Dear @DelhiPolice, Strict action should be taken against this comedian, Madhur Virli. This is completely unacceptable. We cannot normalize this kind of behavior in society. In the name of comedy, these people are making fun of a victim on a very sensitive topic like rape which… pic.twitter.com/fYvZf6cLOO — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) June 13, 2026

He went on, saying that when a man rapes a woman, she may ask him to “cuddle” him, which, he said, could lead him to stab her with a knife. “Now cuddle with knife,” he said, and the audience laughed out loud. He also said, “Rape Victims have said that we would have preferred death over this. But kabhi bhi kisi laash ne nahi bola ki rape he ho jata [No dead body has ever said that rape might have been better]”. The audience laughed again.

The case has also brought a larger discussion to the forefront of the public eye on boundaries of stand-up comedy and artistic freedom. Many fans of comedy say that it’s based on exaggeration, satire, provocation, and that jokes are not to be taken literally. Others argue that freedom of expression has to be accompanied by responsibility, and that in certain cases, namely those concerning violence against vulnerable groups, it needs more sensitivity.

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