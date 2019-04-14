Madhura Raja box office collection Day 2: Malayalam superstar Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas, opened to positive reviews on April 12, 2019. The action thriller stars Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalabhavan Shajohn in the supporting role.

Madhura Raja box office collection day 2: Malayalam actor Mammootty’s latest film Madhura Raja, has finally hit the theatres. The action thriller helmed by Vysakh and bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banners of Nelson Ipe Cinemas, opened to mixed reactions on April 12, this year. Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Charan Raj, Anusree starrer Madhura Raja is written by Udaykrishna. Well, Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja is highly being praised by the audience and critics.

Madhura Raja was released in 260 theatres in Kerala. Most of the ticket counters witnessed over 80 per cent attendance on its release date. With fans praising Mammootty’s performance in the movie, Madhura Raja also received mixed reactions from the critics and audience. Madhura Raja enjoyed grand opening in North Kerala especially in the Malabar region while Palakkad and Vadakkencherry witnessed less audience than it was expected. Madhura Raja has collected over Rs 5.25 lakh at the box office. It garnered over Rs 9 lakh from multiplexes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the release of Madhura Raja, Mammootty confirmed that Madhura Raja is not the sequel to Pokkiri Raja but it is Raja’s second appearance in new terrain, with new characters. He further added, the team of action thriller is keeping some characters like Mangalodayam Manoharan (Salim Kumar) from the first part. He is in the second part because he is writing a novel based on the life of Raja. He has already done the first part (of his novel). Now, he will be writing the second part. That’s how the story begins.

#MadhuraRaja First Day Kerala Gross 2.97 Cr from Approx 950 Shows!Superb Opening

Madhura Raja is facing tough competition at the box office as Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer has bagged Rs 100 crore. The movie which was released on March 28, is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas. Well, the Malayalam movie set a benchmark for upcoming films by garnering good digits from the International market like USA and Canada.

Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-comedy-drama, Unda. Helmed by Khalid Rahman, Unda is bankrolled by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banners of Moviee Mill and Gemini Studios. Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Ranjith starrer Unda will hit the theatres on Eid, this year.

Besides Unda, Shankar Ramakrishnam directorial Pathinettam Padi starring Pathinettam Padi is bankrolled by August Cinema. Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Ahaana Krishna and Saniya Iyappan starrer Paythinettam Padi is written by Shankar Ramakrishnan.

