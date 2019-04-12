Madhura Raja box office collection prediction: Malayalam actor Mammootty's film Madhura Raja has released today. On the day of the film release, Madhura Raja is expected to earn Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1 at the box office. Helmed by Pulimurugan director Vyshakh, the film is bankrolled by Nelson Ipe under the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.

The much-anticipated film Madhura Raja starring Malayalam actor Mammootty has finally hit the theatrical screens today. With the actor’s massive fanbase and the overall buzz around the film, Madhura Raja is a mass masala entertainer that is expected to taste success. Directed by Pulimurugan director Vyshakh and produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas, Madhura Raja was earlier speculated as the sequel of 2010 hit film Pokkiri Raja. However, the superstar had recently stated that the film is not the sequel of Pokkiri Raja.

Elaborating on the story, the actor revealed that Madhura Raja is Raja’s second appearance in a different terrain with new characters. The makers have decided to keep some characters like Mangalodayam Manoharan because he is penning a novel based on Raja’s life. In the second part, he will be penning the second part and that is how the story unfolds.

Trade analysts have predicted that Madhura Raja is likely to earn Rs 4-5 crore on its first day at the box office and will grow with word of mouth. While Madhura Raja is releasing in 450 theatres in Kerala, the film will release in 52 screens in the United States. The screen-count of Madhura Raja is comparatively lower that Mohanlal’s film Lucifer despite sharing the same producer, which has sparked controversy among fans.

The Mammoothy-starrer also stars Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Shamna Kasim, Anusree, Narain and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. It also has a special appearance by Sunny Leone in a dance number. Along with Madhura Raja, films like Athiran, Watchman, Gangs of Madras, Rocky, Kavaludaari, Chitralahari, The Tashkent Files, Paharganj, Blackboard Vs Whiteboard and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai? are releasing this weekend.

