Madhura Raja movie review: Madhura Raja, an action-drama film, starring Mammootty has finally hit the screens on Friday, April 12, 2019. Directed by Vysakh, the film stars Jai and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Speculation was rife that this movie is a sequel to Pokkiri Raja, but Mammootty, recently clarified that it is not a sequel. Written by Udaykrishna, the movie has been produced by Nelson Ipe under his banner Nelson Ipe Cinemas.

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours. Sunny Leone has made her debut in Mollywood for a dancing number. The movie has been widely applauded by celebrities and the audience. All across the social media, there is a flood of responses which is doing the rounds on the Internet. Other popular actors who were roped in for Madhura Raja are Jagapati Babu, Vijayaraghavan, Mahima Nambiar, Nedumudi Venu and Salim Kumar.

The much-hyped movie revolving around the character of Mammootty has raised a lot of expectations. Like every Mammootty’s fans, this movie has also lived upto the expectations. In case you are thinking of booking a ticket for your nearby cinema, then it would be better advised to go through the review.

Filmi beat movie critic writes that megastar Mammootty is back with a bang as a mass entertainer after playing an iconic character ‘Raja’, who left mesmerised with his acting in Pokkiri Raja. The film which is written by Udaykrishna is worth watching. This is simply beyond comparison. As many as 150 fans shows have been arranged for the film.

Talking about the first half, it is well built and has all the key elements to keep the audience hooked with the movie. Vysakh has beautifully kept the audiences’ pulse in mind while building the first half. Mammootty has equally gone a notch higher with his amazing energy. The punch dialogues have hit the bulls-eyes. The build-up for the sequence has been splendidly written. Comedy and emotional elements have marvellously added a required spice in the film. The interval ends with a punch and kept the viewer in a state of curiosity for the second half.

Khaleej Times critic Dhanusha Gokulan writes that the viewers punched their fists into the air, whistled and cheered as their beloved star had promised to deliver a full-fledged action-drama filled with the commercial elements.

