Madhura Raja: One of the highly anticipated Malayalam film Madhura Raja, featuring Malayalam actor Mammootty, has finally released today and has quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans. The action film is directed by Vysakh, who is known for his film Pokkiri Raja and is written by Udaykrishna. Further, the film is produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinema. In the film, Mammootty will be reprising his own role of Raja from the film Pokkiri Raja in 2010, however, Madhura Raja is not a sequel of the film. Madhura Raja is counted amongst the projects that have created a huge buzz in the Malayalam industry much before its release.

However, the teaser and the trailer earlier hinted that the film will be a pack of humour, action, drama and sentiments. The multi-starrer film along with the superstar Mammootty depicts the role of Raja and features other stars like Salim Kumar, Anusree, Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Mahima Nambiar, Anna Reshma, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and many more.

#Madhuraraja releasing big worldwide tomorrow- April 12. All rights sold for @mammukka action political entertainer before release! pic.twitter.com/VrgK2B5c4n — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 11, 2019

Talking about the releases, the film will release in total 450 theatres in Kerala and will also release in 52 screens in the United States. Reports suggest that the screen count of the film Madhura Raja is less than Mohanlal’s film Lucifer. Moreover, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will also appear in the film in a dance number and will spread the magic of her dance moves in the Malayalam industry as well.

Talking about the social media reaction, fans are excited about the film and are calling it electrifying. People are also saying that Mammootty is his full form after a long time and it is predicted that the film will break many records. However, some people are also disliking the film and are calling it to be cheap and a below average film.

#MadhuraRaja Uff… Horripilated Maranamass First Half ! Each and Every Frame is Packed with #megastarism…mammukka in blastic form.. What an Electrifying Atmosphere..

Thanks #vysakh Sir For Entertaining us.. #BlockbusterRaja 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Junaid (@Junaid43487775) April 12, 2019

1st half completed 😍💃

Mass Ka Baap 😍🔥

Vyshakh 🙏

Pakka 101% Entertainment 😎#MadhuraRaja — Metro Man (@Iam_Anfas) April 12, 2019

Finally ente ammmooo.. After 40 minutes mammookka arrived on screen… Electric atmosphere..🔥🔥.

Till mammokkas introduction film superbbbb…🔥🔥

Smelling sure blockbuster.. Intro kidilan👌💯#MadhuraRaja — Junaid (@Junaid43487775) April 12, 2019

#MadhuraRaja First Half – Fantastic first half with all mass masala elements working out. Mammootty is super energetic with his mass scenes as well as comedy numbers. Family elements worked out to the core. Fabulous !@MalayalamReview @KeralaBO1 @LensmenReviews @MoviePlanet8 — Sali Tron (@sali_tron) April 12, 2019

