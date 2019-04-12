Madhura Raja: One of the highly anticipated Malayalam film Madhura Raja, featuring Malayalam actor Mammootty, has finally released today and has quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans. The action film is directed by Vysakh, who is known for his film Pokkiri Raja and is written by Udaykrishna. Further, the film is produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinema. In the film, Mammootty will be reprising his own role of Raja from the film Pokkiri Raja in 2010, however, Madhura Raja is not a sequel of the film. Madhura Raja is counted amongst the projects that have created a huge buzz in the Malayalam industry much before its release.
However, the teaser and the trailer earlier hinted that the film will be a pack of humour, action, drama and sentiments. The multi-starrer film along with the superstar Mammootty depicts the role of Raja and features other stars like Salim Kumar, Anusree, Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Mahima Nambiar, Anna Reshma, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and many more.
Talking about the releases, the film will release in total 450 theatres in Kerala and will also release in 52 screens in the United States. Reports suggest that the screen count of the film Madhura Raja is less than Mohanlal’s film Lucifer. Moreover, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will also appear in the film in a dance number and will spread the magic of her dance moves in the Malayalam industry as well.
Talking about the social media reaction, fans are excited about the film and are calling it electrifying. People are also saying that Mammootty is his full form after a long time and it is predicted that the film will break many records. However, some people are also disliking the film and are calling it to be cheap and a below average film.
