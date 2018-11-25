The Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a stunning picture of her. The picture took merely two hours to cross the 1-lakh mark given how graceful and beautiful she was looking in the photo. The fans just couldn't stop pouring in messages of appreciation on her picture feed.

Madhuri Dixit is 51 years old and there are very few actresses who have kept up with age

There are very few women who can maintain charm and grace even in the old age and one of them is legendary Madhuri Dixit. The first thing that might have popped up in your mind now is what’s Madhuri Dixit’s age. So, for your kind of information, the evergreen Bollywood actress will turn 52 in May next year. Given how she is ageing like a fine wine, Madhuri Dixit effectively gives meaning to the phrase that age is just a number.

The Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a stunning picture of her. The picture took merely two hours to cross the 1-lakh mark given how graceful and beautiful she was looking in the photo. The fans just couldn’t stop pouring in messages of appreciation on her picture feed.

The picture was taken at the red carpet of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle film. In another picture, Mrs Dixit was seen with his Hindi film industry colleague and close friend Anil Kapoor. The duo made us remember the 1990s when they both often starred opposite each other and mesemrised movie goers with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The 51-year-old actress captioned the picture: “As the legend goes we have always got each other’s back! Our mission to save #Mowgli and look good while doing so is accomplished I think! @anilskapoor

Walking the carpet with Baloo in blue! 💙 @netflix_in”

Netflix always keeps its fan buzzing with something or the other, but on Sunday, it was a special occasion. The video-streaming giant had finally released the highly-anticipated Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle film on the platform and fans acorss the world couldn’t keep calm about it.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were present at the film premiere because they have given voices to two most iconic characters in the film. Anil Kapoor has done the voice-over as Mowgli’s guardian bear Baloo while Madhuri Dixit has given her voice to Mowgli’s wolf mother Nisha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More