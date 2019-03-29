Madhuri Dixit who is all set to entertain her massive audience with the upcoming much-awaited movie of 2019, Kalank, was noted saying that she is not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Calling it rumours, she further added by saying that she has already cleared the air that she is not joining any political party.

Madhuri Dixit on Lok Sabha Elections: Bollywood’s dancing legend Madhuri Dixit who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank in which she will be seen essaying the role of Bahaar Begum was recently noted talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. According to reposts that went viral on social media, Madhuri Dixit was contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from Pune for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Well, the Ek Do Teen actor spills the beans on the news by confirming that she is not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections. In an interview with IANS, she said that it is just a rumour and she is not contesting for any political party. The gorgeous lady further added that she thinks that she has already cleared the air on that matter. The beauty said that there are three of the actors including her who was roped in for the same rumour and she has clarified it.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen sharing a frame with Alia Bhatt for Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya. In a beautiful pastel pink and blue coloured laacha, Madhuri Dixit simply stole the limelight of the song with her beauty while Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting her dance moves in the song that has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube.

Madhuri Dixit is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu. The star-studded movie helmed by Abhishek Varman, bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

Apart from Kalank, she will also release the upcoming Marathi movie 15 August bankrolled by her husband Dr Sriram Nene on the digital platform to garner an audience in large number. The film will stream on Netflix from March 29. She was noted saying that she is a Maharashtrian and she has had relatives living in chawl and she has lived there. She felt she knows every member of this chawl that we created for this film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More