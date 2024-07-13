Madhuri Dixit Dazzles with Iconic Dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Madhuri Dixit, the epitome of grace and Bollywood charm, captivated attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding celebration with her enchanting dance to the iconic song “Choli Ke Peeche.” The event, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, became even more memorable as Madhuri, accompanied by her husband Shriram Nene, showcased her timeless moves and signature style.

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram capturing Madhuri’s magnetic performance, where she delighted guests with her mesmerizing expressions and fluid dance steps. Shriram Nene, standing by her side, couldn’t help but smile as he watched his wife effortlessly own the dance floor. The video quickly went viral, with fans praising Madhuri’s elegance and praising her eternal beauty.

“Madhuri’s husband looks mesmerized by her,” remarked one fan, while another commented, “She is so elegant, so classy. Her dance moves to this song are so nice.” Admirers on social media described Madhuri as “ageless beauty” and “grace personified,” showering her with admiration for her captivating performance.

Madhuri Dixit made a grand entrance at the wedding, adorned in a stunning pastel lehenga, while Shriram Nene complemented her in traditional attire, adding to the couple’s regal presence at the star-studded event.

The wedding ceremony itself was a spectacle of grandeur, with Anant and Radhika exchanging garlands amidst the company of family and friends. Radhika looked resplendent in a designer lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Anant Ambani exuded elegance in a red and pink sherwani.

Following the wedding, the Ambani family will host the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 and conclude with Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14. The event drew a galaxy of stars from across the globe, including Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others, making it a truly unforgettable affair in the world of entertainment and glamour

