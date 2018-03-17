Hichki movie which is all set to hit the theatres on March 23, 2018, revolves around Tourette syndrome. Rani Mukherji held a special screening for the movie in Mumbai. Various celebrities including Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Boney Kapoor, Shushmita, Jahnvi, Shilpa Shetty were spotted at the event. The dhadak girl Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to express her reviews.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra Hichki movie revolves around the Tourette syndrome which is a disorder that leads one to make involuntary movements and sounds. Rani Mukherji who is playing the lead role of Naina in the movie utters “chuck, chuck” as she speaks. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is excited about the movie which is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The music of the movie is directed by Jasleen royal. Harsh Mayar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Kunal Shinde starrer movie will hit the theatres on March 23, 2018.

The dhadak girl Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram account to share her views after watching Rani Mukherji’s Hichki at a special screening held on March 15 in Mumbai.”Hichki is a moving and heart-warming film helmed by a brilliant story with a wonderful cast. A strong content driven film, very well directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and of course another stupendous performance by Rani. Kudos to Team @yrf,” she wrote on Instagram. The stunning lady broke down after watching Hichki said a source from Yash Raj Films.

Not just Madhuri, Anil Kapoor too earlier took to Twitter to express how much he loved the movie.”Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless,” the actor wrote.

Watched #Hichki last night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids & #NeerajKabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Xrxlx62rDg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 12, 2018

Indian film director Karan Johar too tweeted for Rani Mukherji’s movie. “#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!!” wrote the Student of the Year director.

#Hichki is a feel good and extremely sensitive film….adresses a disorder with dignity and strength….#RaniMukerji is the soul and life of this film! She is absolutely brilliant!!!! And reminds you of her exceptional talent again!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018

#Hichki takes you back to school and gives you life lessons in such a nuanced and beautiful way! Well done @sidpmalhotra for directing this film with such an assured hand and with such sensitivity! Must watch!!! #hichki — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 16, 2018

