Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has taken over the Internet with her hot and happening new picture that she recently shared on her Instagram handle. A couple of hours ago, the actor shared her gorgeous picture, which has been doing the rounds on social media. The picture has garnered over 149,011 likes and the comment section look no different but flooding up with compliments for the diva. The actor has shared a collage of pictures and both the pictures that she has used are equally scintillating.

Donning a green-coloured crop top paired with floral plazo, the actor looks beauteous. The photo looks so appealing that it is just impossible to take our eyes off. Simply, it is just impossible to comprehend her beauty as she looks just majestic. Before we just keep adding synonyms to her beauty, take a look at the magnificent picture:

Isn’t she looking just remarkable? Coming to the caption, it seems that the actor is all set to have a happening weekend. On a professional front, Madhuri was last seen hosting a dance reality show “Dance Deewane” on Colors TV. Also, the actor keeps sharing her latest looks with her followers. Her Instagram handle is jampacked with her aesthetic pictures. Take a look:

