After working in Bollywood period-drama Kalank, the Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has all praise for Student of the Year jodi, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The Actor has revealed that Varun and Alia is fit to play the role of Prem and Nisha if Hum Aapke Hai Koun is done. She has also said that the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will work if the iconic roles will be again created. The 51-year-old Bollywood actor feels that Alia Bhatt can replace her as Nisha and Varun Dhawan as Prem in a remake. Recently, during the promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, she was asked about the remake of the iconic film, to which she replied saying that Alia and Varun can easily play the characters Nisha and Prem. She also added that Alia is a very good actress and that she can get into any role and make it her own.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a Bollywood 1994 blockbuster movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The Prem character was played by Salman Khan and Nisha was performed by Madhuri Dixit. The other actors in the movie includes Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath and others.

The cast of Kalank is currently busy in promoting the film. Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940’s and the film cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is slated to release on April 17, 2019.

Till now the makers of the film have released the teaser, trailer and three songs and it has created a lot of buzz in the industry. On Tuesday, the much-awaited song Tabah Ho Gaye has been released featuring the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit. It seems that the team of Kalank is very excited for the film.

Earlier to this, Alia Bhatt’s song Ghar More Pardesiya released and created a big buzz. The songs featured Alia Bhatt’s dance performance which happened to be for the first time on the screens, however, some fans claimed that if Madhuri could also have shared the centre stage with Alia, the song must have been better.

