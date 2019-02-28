Madhuri Dixit on playing Sridevi's role in Kalank: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took up Sridevi's role in Kalank post her untimely demise last year. Talking about playing her role in the film, Madhuri has said that she hopes to make her proud. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, Kalank will release on April 19.

One of the most anticipated films of the year Kalank is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the expectations from the film are quite high. Interestingly, Kalank was also one of the late Bollywood actor Sridevi’s impending films that were to be announced. After her untimely demise on February 24 last year, Madhuri Dixit stepped on board and decided to play her part in the film.

Ending her silence on the film, the actor has told an entertainment portal that she looked at the part as just another role when she was present on the sets. However, she did get very emotional when Karan Johar asked her to play the part. She added that she hopes to make her proud.

Speaking about her equation with Sridevi, Madhuri said that they had known each other for years and shared a warm bond. Her demise came as a huge shock for everyone in the industry and it is still hard to come to terms with her absence. Madhuri reinstated that they will always feel the void.

Slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 19, Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Madhuri Dixit’s latest release Total Dhamaal released this week and is roaring at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaferi and many more.

