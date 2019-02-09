Madhuri Dixit revealed how she felt when the makers had asked her to replace Sridevi, she said that she was in shock and couldn't digest the news of her passing away. Earlier, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message thanking dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit for taking up her role

The nation was in shock when the legendary Bollywood actor passed away on February 24 last year by accidentally drowning in her hotel room in Dubai. Not many remember but Sridevi was supposed to be a part of Karan Johar’s Dharma production produced Kalank but after her death, the makers had to approach someone because the show must go on, so they asked the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit to replace Sridevi.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit revealed how she felt when the makers had asked her to replace Sridevi. She said that I was in shock, I couldn’t digest what had happened. The makers had no choice as they were stuck too and had to go on and film. As an actor its easy because you know the role and script but as a person its hard to deal with this news. I hope I can give the role justice. Earlier, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message thanking dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit for taking up her role as they were best of friends and her mom would be very happy. The movie Kalank will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Currently, Madhuri is busy promoting her upcoming movie Total Dhamaal opposite Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More