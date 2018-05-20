Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane brought back old memories as hey recreated the iconic dance number Lo Chali Main from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The viral video has taken the internet by storm. Recently, the song was played on the sets of Bucket List when they both shake a leg on the famous song. The Twitter handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the video of the ladies dancing on Lo Chali Main

Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and actor Renuka Shahane have brought back the golden says as they danced to the tune of iconic song Lo Chali Main from the 1994 classic film Hum Apke Hain Kaun which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The two actors are reuniting for Madhuri Dixit Nene’s debut Marathi film Bucket List and have brought back old memories as they danced on the popular song from the 90s in this viral video. It will be after a long gap of twenty-four years that fans will be seeing both of them on the silver screen together.

Recently, the song was played on the sets of Bucket List when they both shake a leg on the famous song. The Twitter handle of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared the video of the ladies dancing on Lo Chali Main and it has taken the internet by storm.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the adorable video and wrote, “I was smiling when I watched this clip… Madhuri and Renuka bring back pleasant memories of the much-loved #HumAapkeHainKoun as they break into an impromptu dance on the sets of their Marathi film #BucketList.”

I was smiling when I watched this clip… Madhuri and Renuka bring back pleasant memories of the much-loved #HumAapkeHainKoun as they break into an impromptu dance on the sets of their Marathi film #BucketList. pic.twitter.com/ZeL0km70JF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2018

In Bucket List, Madhuri plays a Maharashtrian housewife in Pune who transforms herself into a feisty woman and goes on to tick off a long bucket list including learning to whistle, drinking alcohol and riding a bike. Bucket List will also feature a special cameo by Madhuri’s “Ghagra” co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release on May 25.

Renuka Shahane marked her return to the silver screen with 3 Storeys last month. It will surely be a treat for the fans to watch Madhuri and Renuka back on the silver screen after twenty-four long years. Here is the original track from Hum Apke Hain Kaun:

