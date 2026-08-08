Madhuri Dixit Sells Juhu Apartment For Rs 4.40 Crore, Earns 127% Return After 14 Years

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, have added another major transaction to their Mumbai real estate portfolio. The couple has sold their apartment in the upscale Juhu neighbourhood for Rs 4.40 crore, nearly 14 years after buying it for Rs 1.94 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by The Times of India, the transaction was registered on July 3, 2026. The buyer, Sachin Shekar Shetty, paid Rs 26.40 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration charges.

How much did Madhuri Dixit’s Juhu property appreciate?

Located in Iris Park, within The Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society on Military Road, the apartment has a carpet area of 774 sq ft. The property falls within the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme, one of Mumbai’s established premium residential pockets. Madhuri and Dr Nene purchased the apartment on June 4, 2012, for Rs 1.94 crore. Its latest sale price of Rs 4.40 crore represents an appreciation of roughly 127% over the purchase price.

The parking space originally attached to the apartment had already been sold separately in December 2025.

Madhuri Dixit’s third property sale in eight months

The latest transaction is particularly notable because it is reportedly the third property sold by Madhuri and Dr Nene in Mumbai in just eight months. In December 2025, the couple sold another apartment in the same Juhu building for Rs 3.90 crore. They had acquired it for around Rs 1.95 crore, translating into nearly 99% appreciation.

Earlier in June 2026, Madhuri also sold a 1,594 sq ft commercial office space in Andheri West for Rs 4.85 crore. The property had been purchased nearly 18 years earlier for Rs 52.5 lakh, representing an estimated appreciation of more than 800%.

Why Juhu remains a Bollywood real estate favourite

Juhu has long been associated with Mumbai’s film industry, attracting actors, filmmakers and producers with its premium homes and proximity to key entertainment hubs. The neighbourhood’s location, established infrastructure and limited supply of luxury properties have helped maintain its appeal among affluent buyers. For Madhuri, meanwhile, the recent transactions offer an interesting glimpse into the real estate side of a Bollywood icon’s portfolio, with properties bought years ago now commanding significantly higher values.