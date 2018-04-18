Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt has finally gone on floor after fifteen years. The prolonged venture will be helmed by Abhishek Varman who previously directed 2 States as well and will be backed by A Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment collaboration.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is finally starting his 15-year-old project Kalank, which was planned by Karan Johar and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago. The film is finally being made in 2018. The film will feature Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt and the story will be set in the 1940’s. Another interesting thing about the film is that exactly four years ago, Karan Johar’s 2 States had released and now exactly after four years Kalank has gone on floor. The film is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

It is not known to many that the name of the film was earlier going to be Shiddat which has now been changed to Kalank. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt… Official announcement of #Kalank… Abhishek Varman directs… A Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment collaboration… Story by Shibani Bathija.” Kalank will also see Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reunite after delivering several hits in the 80s and 90s. The film will also mark Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s fourth collaboration. It surely is one of the most awaited films with such a promising cast.

Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt… Official announcement of #Kalank… Abhishek Varman directs… A Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment collaboration… Story by Shibani Bathija. pic.twitter.com/vZsxukZUQ2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018

More on #Kalank…

The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018…

Story is set in 1940s…

On 18 April 2014, #2States had released. On 18 April 2018, #Kalank begins its journey…#Kalank to release on 19 April 2019. pic.twitter.com/hmlhxetpYx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018

The prolonged venture will be helmed by Abhishek Varman who previously directed 2 States as well and will be backed by A Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment collaboration. The story is penned by Shibani Bathija. It is said to be Karan and Yash Johar’s dream project which has now gone on floor after fifteen long years. With such a talented cast, it will definitely be the most anticipated films of 2019.

