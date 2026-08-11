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Home > Entertainment News > Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

Madhuri Dixit is all set to host Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here’s what makes her hosting debut special and how fans reacted.

Madhuri Dixit, Image Credits- Instagram
Madhuri Dixit, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 14:10 IST

Madhuri Dixit is all set to take a new role on television. The Bollywood icon recently announced that she is going to be hosting Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi Kaun Banega Crorepati show. This marks a shift in the career of the actress. While Madhuri has appeared on the reality shows as a judge, this marks a change where she will be appearing as the host of the quiz show.



Madhuri made this announcement on Instagram, describing it as a “very special new chapter,” while conveying her enthusiasm at hosting a show revolving around knowledge, dreams, and possibilities. This collaboration also means that the upcoming season is significant in one more respect as she will be the first woman to host Kon Honar Crorepati.

Madhuri Dixit To Host Kon Honar Crorepati

Certainly, Madhuri Dixit is going to be the host of Kon Honar Crorepati. Madhuri has released the promos of the show, which has given the viewers a glimpse of the new avatar of the actress on television. Though Madhuri has been seen as a judge in many reality shows before, hosting a quiz show will surely be a new experience for her.

It is the Marathi adaptation of the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which has a unique identity in itself. However, the presence of Madhuri brings the Bollywood element in the upcoming show.

Is Madhuri Dixit The First Female Host Of Kon Honar Crorepati?

Yes. Madhuri is now the first woman to host Kon Honar Crorepati. The choice of Madhuri as the host marks an important shift in the Marathi version of the programme because all earlier hosts have been men.

However, Madhuri is not the first woman to have hosted an Indian regional version of the KBC programme. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar hosted the Tamil version of the programme called Kodeeswari.

Who Hosted Kon Honar Crorepati Before Madhuri Dixit?

Before Madhuri Dixit, Kon Honar Crorepati had several well-known anchors. Big names like Sachin Khedekar and Swapnil Joshi have hosted the show. Other than actors, filmmakers such as Nagraj Manjule have also anchored the show in the previous seasons.

Each of these hosts have been able to bring their own touch to the show and now it is rightfully Madhuri’s turn to take the role. And for her fans, it will be a delight to watch her favourite actor host a show like this.

Madhuri Dixit’s Upcoming Projects

If we are to look at the film front for the actor, she has no new films officially aligned as of now. She last appeared in Maa Behen on Netflix which got her praises from all the viewers.

For now, Kon Honar Crorepati marks her next major television outing. With Madhuri stepping into the host’s chair, viewers will be watching to see how the Bollywood star brings her own personality to the much-loved quiz-show format.

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Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version
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Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

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Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version
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