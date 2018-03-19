Late actress Sridevi, who unfortunately passed away this year due to accidental drowning was suppose to begin shooting for filmmaker Abhishek Varman’s family drama Shiddat. However, evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit has now replaced the iconic star in the film which also features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

It was a sad year for Bollywood as iconic star Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning leaving her fans, family and the entire film fraternity shocked and saddened. The evergreen beauty was last seen in revenge-drama Mom and was soon going to start shooting for filmmaker Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat which also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. However, after Sridevi’s sudden demise, the makers were in a fix and have now roped in Madhuri Dixit for playing the role which was earlier to be played by late Sridevi.

Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi took to her Instagram account to thank Madhuri Dixit for stepping into Sridevi’s shoes and being a part of this film and posted an adorable picture of Sridevi along with Madhuri Dixit and wrote, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart …Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film.” Shiddat is a family drama which will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will go on floors in the next few months and scheduled to release next year.

The veteran star has two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and her elder daughter Janhi is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is the remake of Marathi hit film Sairat and is slated to release on July 6 this year. The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

