Domestic violence cases are surging in India, Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, director Karan Johar, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, and other celebs develop a video where they talk about it.

With the coronavirus spread being the topic of all discussion due to the lockdown and not the resultant increase in domestic abuse and violence cases, celebrities from Bollywood and cricket have come together in to tackle this alarming development. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Diya Mirza, Karan Johar, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and others deliver a strong message against lockdown violence.

In the video, the celebs urge people out there facing domestic violence to raise their voices and not to bear the abuse silently in the lockdown. The celebs said it’s time for all to stand up against this brutality. If anyone is witnessing such kind of cruelty occurring in their homes or in the neighborhood, voice it! Let’s put a lockdown on domestic brutality is the message the celebs push for.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit condemned domestic violence and wrote: It’s disappointing to see surging cases in India, in the time of the pandemic. Let’s call out and put a lockdown on the brutality women are facing. Dial 100 if we anyone is going through such unaccepted thing. It’s time to give back to each other.

Check the post here:

" If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report. 🙏#LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100" – @imVkohli via Instagram pic.twitter.com/egXgxKPobc — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) April 19, 2020

Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the growing cases of domestic violence, asked women who are facing such abuse to immediately approach the police. With that, two helping facilities have been running to lodge complaints and to provide counselling, the numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040.

In the video, Thackeray said Maharashtrians don’t believe in mistreating women and that’s not in their culture. Any woman bearing such injustice must dial 100 and police will immediately provide help to them, he said.

