Madhurima Tuli Birthday: She Gave Up State-Level Cricket, Won Miss Uttaranchal And Landed A Film With Akshay Kumar — Did You Know?

For many people, actress Madhurima Tuli became a household name due to television series like Chandrakanta and Bigg Boss 13, while Bollywood fans would know her as the actress who was married to Akshay Kumar in the movie Baby. But acting was never on the horizon for this actress.

Before making it big in showbusiness, Madhurima used to be fond of playing sports and had apparently been chosen for state level cricket matches. However, at the same time, an invitation for participation in the Miss Uttaranchal pageant came her way, and she chose the latter; won the contest and took up modelling.

On the occasion of Madhurima’s birthday which falls on August 19, here’s how cricket, beauty pageant, and even a hairstyle were the surprising aspects that made her way into the films and television industry.

Madhurima Tuli Was Selected For State-Level Cricket

Madhurima was born on August 19, and during her childhood years, part of which she spent in Odisha, her family shifted to Dehradun. While Madhurima’s father Praveen Tuli worked in Tata Steel, her mother Vijaya Pant Tuli has been active in mountaineering and social services. Madhurima’s childhood interests included participation in sports, especially cricket. It was then that Madhurima mentioned that she had been chosen for state-level cricket. But before she could make a career out of cricket, fate intervened.

Why Did Madhurima Tuli Give Up Cricket?

While the state-level cricket was calling her out, she also got an invitation to join the Miss Uttaranchal contest. She ended up participating in the beauty pageant and came out victorious.

This opened new paths for modelling and later acting. Reflecting on her career path, Madhurima has stated that she had to choose from two very different paths at about the same time in her life.

Madhurima Tuli Was Once Bullied As ‘Behenji’

Madhurima’s path was not always smooth sailing. In fact, she had talked about being bullied when she shifted to Dehradun. She stated that there were a few girls in school who used to tease her for being “behenji” because of her dressing sense and English language skills. She mentioned that initially she got hurt by their teasing, but then gradually the tide turned in her favour since she crowned herself as Miss Uttaranchal. It is really amusing to see the difference between what came before and after that.

How Madhurima Tuli Landed Baby With Akshay Kumar

Once in the entertainment industry, Madhurima performed both on television and films. She acted in the Telugu movie Saththaa and later became a household name in Hindi television. One of the greatest breaks for her came in the form of Baby by director Neeraj Pandey in 2015.

However, what is quite interesting is that Madhurima herself has stated that it was because of an advertisement that she got the attention of Neeraj Pandey. In the actress’s words, it was her hairstyle in the advertisement that the filmmaker liked so much and he finally cast her in Baby. Madhurima played the role of Anjali Singh Rajput, the wife of Ajay Singh Rajput (played by Akshay Kumar). She was at that time working in Kumkum Bhagya but had quit the show to join Baby.

From Chandrakanta To Bigg Boss 13

Even after Baby, Madhurima kept on balancing film work with television. She became very famous for her role as the leading character in Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. After that, she joined Nach Baliye 9 along with Vishal Aditya Singh, before appearing on Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard participant. Though her appearance in Bigg Boss was undoubtedly the most talked about phase in her television career, the journey of Madhurima towards becoming a showgirl began years back when she took up a decision which could just as well have been taken in the opposite direction.

If she would have taken up her state-level cricket career in lieu of Miss Uttaranchal pageant, then her entire career could have gone a totally different path. Winning this pageant proved to be an important milestone in her path towards becoming a model and actress and finally sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

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