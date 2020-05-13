Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli recently revealed about Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill bond during the show and said that they were real and natural.

Television actor Madhurima Tuli doesn’t want any special introduction. From her debut show Bindiya in 2008 to her Chandrakantha, Madhurima Tuli has well proved herself and makes sure to impress her fans with her versatility. From daily soaps to reality shows, Madhura Tuli masters every genre and makes sure to garner limelight whenever she appears on the screens. The hottie was last seen in Bigg Boss season 13 and impressed everyone with her bold and straightforward nature. Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday.

Recently, during an Instagram live session, Madhurima Tuli was asked about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond inside Bigg Boss 13. She was also asked why Sidnaaz is the most loved and popular couple of Bigg Boss. Revealing her views, the birthday girl said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was among the real and the natural duo’s on the show. From applying oil to relaxing on each other’s shoulders, they were very friendly.

She added that most of the time, both of them behaved just like normals friends do. From teasing, sharing fights to entertaining fans together, Sidharth and Shehnaaz enjoyed the journey together and never crossed limits. This might be the reason why fans love them so much.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla also appeared in a music video Bhula Dunga, sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The song released a month back and has garnered 61 million views on YouTube. There are also reports that both the stars will also appear in two more romantic music albums.

