Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will be joining forces yet again for Zee TV's Salaam-e-Ishq, where they will be seen performing a romantic dance number together.

The pair of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh made major headlines during their stint in the Bigg Boss house with their violent fights and on again off again romance, is ready to leave behind all the drama and come together to celebrate love in Zee TV’s Salaam-e-Ishq with a romantic dance.

The couple will be joining the likes of Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Manit Jaura, and Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary.

These couples will perform a romantic dance together in the one night only show Salaam-e-Ishq which will be broadcasted on the 29th of February at 6.30 pm.

It is unknown whether the couple has reconciled or not, but their appearance together seems like a positive step in that direction, Prince Narula a common friend of the two said during his appearance on Bigg Buzz that both the individuals are great persons to hang out with in person, but together they are catastrophic and just cannot gel together, this statement was made by Prince Narula after their fight in the Bigg Boss house, which was proved right in the hindsight. Salaam-e-Ishq will bring Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh together on the dance floor, for the first time in years after their entry together in the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye season 9.

