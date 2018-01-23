The government of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had said that they must be allowed to stop Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat's screening if it caused law and order problems, given the violent protests by Rajput groups including the Karni Sena. The Supreme Court on Tuesday has however, rejected all pleas and has given a green signal to the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

A big relief for the makers as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat is set to release on the scheduled date—January 25 nationwide as the Supreme Court of India has rejected all pleas against the film filed by protesting groups who demanded a nationwide ban on the film which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and is based on the life of Rajput Queen Padmavati . After the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat government had imposed a ban on the film, the Supreme Court last week had stayed the order and said that the film would release in all states.

However, the Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat government refused to settle down with the orders of the Apex court and filed a plea demanding a ban on the film once again. The Supreme Court on Tuesday has rejected all pleas filed by these state governments as well as right-wing groups. States must obey orders to screen “Padmaavat”, the Supreme Court said today, underscoring its earlier ruling and rejecting requests by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to block the film over law and order trouble. “It’s an order, better abide by it. You (states) can advise people not to watch the movie,” the judges said.

Both, Bhansali and leading lady Deepika Padukone have received death threats for being associated with the film. In fact, there were also threats that the protestors will cut Deepika’s nose if the film hit the theatres. The makers had to shift the release date of the film due to all controversies and protests.