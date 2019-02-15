Madura Raja motion poster: Malayalam film Madura Raja starring Mammootty is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens. On February 15, Filmmaker Vyasakh has shared the motion poster of the film featuring superstar Mammootty. The film will release on Vishu.

Malayalam actor Mammootty is all set to return on the big screen with his upcoming film Madura Raja. To raise the excitement among the audience for the film, Filmmaker Vyasakh shared the motion poster of the film on Thursday. The motion poster of the film was released after the launch of music album on February 14. Centred around his previous character Raja, Madura Raja essays the story of Raja in a new setting.

Helmed by Vyasakh, the film has been penned by Pokkiri Raja writer Uday Krishna. Along with Mollywood superstar Mammootty, actors like Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Anna Reshma Rajan, Aju Varghese Anusree and Tamil actor Jai will also be seen essaying a prominent role in the film. Speaking about the film, Mammootty had earlier clarified that Madura Raja is not the sequel of Pokkiri Raja.

Interestingly, Bollywood’s dancing sensation Sunny Leone will be seen amping up the entertainment quotient in the film with a special dance appearance. The song will her mark first appearance in a Malayalam film. Earlier, Sunny had taken to her official Instagram account to share a photo with the superstar on her Instagram account.

Take a look at the photo here-

Produced by Nelson Ipe, Mammootty’s film Madura Raja is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Vishu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More