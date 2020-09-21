Following Bhiwandi's Building Collapse incident, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday hit out at Maharashtra government saying that if the Maha govt stopped being obsessed with her, they would know how the entire state was collapsing. The actor has been making headlines recently for her faceoff with the Shiv Sena led government. Earlier Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished her Mumbai's office.

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office, the actor on Monday said that if they (Maharashtra government) stopped being obsessed with her, they would know how the entire state was collapsing.

A Twitter user shared an article reporting the collapse of a three-storey building in Bhiwandi, while also tagging Ranaut’s team, and said, “Painful scenes!”, he said that such things happen when Maharashtra govt had only the time to dismantle Kangana’s. To which, the ‘Queen’ actor responded on the micro-blogging site, saying that if the Maha govt stopped being obsessed with her they would know how the entire state was collapsing.

On Monday morning, at least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound in Bhiwandi, Thane. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured. On September 10, Kangana’s office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC. Post which the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.

Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ….. if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing. https://t.co/qSUBGApLLA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Earlier Kangana had attacked Sonia Gandhi in her tweet saying history will judge her silence. The actor asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take note of the “treatment” being meted out to her by the Maharashtra Government, in which her party is a coalition member, and sought her intervention.

Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June. She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here. The Shiv Sena-led state government these days looks more focused on fighting actor Kangana Ranaut than the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Fadnavis told reporters that Maharashtra government believes its fight was not with Corona but Kangana, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were in Maharashtra, every day 25-30 thousand new cases were coming up. He added that 40 percent of COVID deaths were from Maharashtra, but the government does not want to fight it. The former chief minister also said that Shiv Sena blew the issue surrounding Ranaut out of proportion by issuing threats to her followed by her property’s demolition.

He said that Kangana Ranaut was no political figure, the matter should not have been escalated by Shiv Sena. He said that Kangana’s issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). He said that Shiv Sena didn’t go to demolish Dawood’s home but they demolished Kangana’s place. The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as “baseless”. (ANI)

