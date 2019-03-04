Maha Shivratri celeb wishes 2019: It seems Bollywood is also excited about the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Recently actors like Akshay Kumar along with Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon took to their social media platforms to wish their fans, have a look

Maha Shivratri celeb wishes 2019: Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated with full enthusiasm in the country to worship Mahadeva. The meaning of the festival is– the great night of Shiva. People chant prayers, sing devotional songs in order to remember Lord Shiva. Many people miss their sleep and stay awake the whole night which is considered as a symbol of remembering the lord. Many visit temples, donate clothes and food to the needy people. Unfortunately, the origin of the festival is still not known. Lord Shiva is known as the god of immortality, by just chanting his name, your body and mind relaxes. This time it seems that Bollywood celebrities are also enthusiastic about the festival and have shared posts to rejoice the feeling of Mahashivratri.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share the positivity of the festival with a wish. Following the same, Akshay Kumar shared a picture and expressed his emotions regarding the festival on Twitter. Sonchiriya actor Sushant Singh Rajput also shared the wishes of the festival on Instagram with some devotional lines. Not only them, but Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also took to her official Twitter handle to wish her fans Shivratri with a poster. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently busy with the schedule of his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut also took his Twitter handle to wish Happy Shivratri to his fans.

Here is the list of wishes from the Bollywood stars:

This #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity🙏🏻 #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/pxMG0KOgll — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2019

Maha शिवरात्रि के shubh अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनायें! Jai Mahadev!🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/ljFs5FKF22 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 4, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More