Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raj Jain reveals habits and preparations he did to portray the role of Lord Krishna in 2013.

Since the time the lockdown has begun, old mythological shows have made a comeback and has brought back all the memories. One of the shows is the 2013 series Mahabharat starring Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Aham Sharma, Arpita Ranka, and Arav Chowdhary. This won’t be wrong to say that during its first telecast, the show astonished the audience with the crisp story and suitable characters and after so many years, the show is again making headlines for its rerun. The show is getting a lot of love from the audience and is also doing well on TRP charts.

Recently, the lead star Sourabh Raj Jain, who portrayed the role of Lord Krishna in the show spilled the beans on his habits and preparations for the role. He revealed that Krishna’s role is very close to his heart and he left no stone unturned to live the character for perfection. He added that the most challenging part was to wear the heavy costumes with the mukut the whole day. He said it took 50 minutes for his makeup every day and the most difficult part was the teeka because of its importance.

He revealed that in order to get into the zone, he used to listen to Hanuman Chalisa in his makeup room and most of the time spent listening to Sufi songs. He added that all this made him calm. He added that before every shot, he used to pray so that every shot comes out perfectly.

On the work front, Sourabh Raaj Jain did his acting career in 2004 by appearing in Remix. Post to which, he has also appeared in shows like Kasamh Se, Jai Shri Krishna, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mahakavi, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes.

