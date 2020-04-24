Mahabharat: Netizens spot cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah says it's a similar goof-up like in Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco. Here's the about the cooler.

Mahabharat: One of the highest TRP gaining re-run shows, Mahabharat once again caught the limelight, not for its plot but its viewers spotted cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah! Currently, social media is flooded with humourous comments and recalled a similar incident related to Game of Thrones where fans spotted Starbuck coffee mug and steel flask in the background.

A user wrote: Bhishma Pitamaha using cooler prooves that the serial was way ahead of its time, while another user wrote: What’s better than a cooler behind Pitamah’s throne, Rolf. Soon other netizens shared multiple memes related to the same, while some compared the situation to Game Of Thrones and said, in the GOT Starbucks cup was spotted while in Mahabharat an air cooler.

Quashing rumors, some fan revealed the truth along with a photograph and wrote: It’s not a cooler but design on a pillar! After that multiple pictures had been shared to the same.

Check the post here:

Talking about the show, it is telecasted on Doordarshan, and currently, it is gaining immense popularity likewise Ramayan, amid countrywide lockdown The show was re-run with a motive to glue people to the TV screens so that they don’t go out and flout the lockdown.

Some other shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktiman, Buniyaad, Shrimann Shrimati, Ramayana, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus, Alif Laila, and Chanakya. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also ruling as its TV viewership is also gaining high TRP, despite running recorded shows.

Watch Mahabharat episode 1 here:

