Shaheer Sheik is one of the most loved television actors who has managed to make a separate fan base out of his acting skills and charming looks. Amid lockdown, he took a trip down the memory lane.

Shaheer Sheik has titled to be an incredible actor in the television industry, he has always amazed his fans by his acting and the audience loved him in all his avatars. However, Shaheer Sheikh being Mahabharat’s Arjun impressed the audience to the next level. Amidst coronavirus lockdown, Mahabharat has been scheduled to telecast again on Star Plus. The audience got super excited to watch him in the warrior’s character again, Shaheer did complete justice to the show and to his character which made him an irreplaceable actor.

Amid lockdown, Shaheer Sheik is staying alone and doing all his jobs alone. In the recent interaction with a media house, he shared how he’s dealing with his quarantine. Shaheer said that he did not get too much time as it takes a lot of time to him to manage all household things. But it seems that Shaheer is taking some time to take a trip to the memory lane as he started posting on his Instagram from the starting of his journey to life. He has shared photos from the first shooting of his life to the day when he came to the city of dreams Mumbai.

How people helped him and how much he missed his law college in Pune. He also shared his love for his sisters and told how much he loved them and got that in return. He also shared the picture of his favourite couple and wished if he could behalf of them. Undoubtedly, it can be seen that this lockdown made Shaheer relive his journey, and being alone he is missing all important people of his life. He shared some pictures from college days when he used to get Ted talks from friends and trouble them a lot. Also, he shared the picture when he received his first title, although he got runner up tag it was his first time to face stage, audience.

