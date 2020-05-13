Shaheer Sheik has titled to be an incredible actor in the television industry, he has always amazed his fans by his acting and the audience loved him in all his avatars. However, Shaheer Sheikh being Mahabharat’s Arjun impressed the audience to the next level. Amidst coronavirus lockdown, Mahabharat has been scheduled to telecast again on Star Plus. The audience got super excited to watch him in the warrior’s character again, Shaheer did complete justice to the show and to his character which made him an irreplaceable actor.
Amid lockdown, Shaheer Sheik is staying alone and doing all his jobs alone. In the recent interaction with a media house, he shared how he’s dealing with his quarantine. Shaheer said that he did not get too much time as it takes a lot of time to him to manage all household things. But it seems that Shaheer is taking some time to take a trip to the memory lane as he started posting on his Instagram from the starting of his journey to life. He has shared photos from the first shooting of his life to the day when he came to the city of dreams Mumbai.
View this post on Instagram
I had never faced the camera before, so it was a big challenge for the production house and the director to teach me everything. For me the experience was like going back to school, where I’d spend the entire day with my friends. It was a treat to work with Sol productions as they made sure that we were well taken care of. Being my first show, this not only served as my learning curve, but I also had a total blast while shooting for KMHL. #bestMemories @sanaaminsheikh @iamashishjuneja @battatawada #NazneenGhaani #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe
View this post on Instagram
Waseem Sabir, the guy who found me on a social networking site & asked me if I would be interested in doing a Disney show. When I arrived in Mumbai, he even came to pick me up at the bus stand and drove me all the way to the audition place since he knew it was my first time in the city. He was the first person to discover me and I will forever be indebted to him for his kindness and the opportunity. I’m probably one of the many people he’s helped through his life, while wanting nothing in return! You’ll always be in our prayers… 🙏 #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe
View this post on Instagram
My college Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College Pune. I can’t express in words how beautiful this journey was. From initially being a scared guy who wouldn’t even speak up, to a student who was actively involved in every moot court, assignments and inter-college events. Along the way made some really good friends and some extraordinary memories. During college only I managed to get into modelling as I had participated in Mr. & Miss. University in my 2nd year of BA LLB. I simultaneously worked in a few call centres and then eventually started a small event management company. That was some real hard work…going to college, preparing presentations, cooking, cleaning, going to work…but of course The Almighty had some other plans for me. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe #collegelife
View this post on Instagram
Sisters are a blessing and I was blessed twice. For the times when I needed counselling, emotional support or just wanted to talk, I would always run to Aleefa. And when it came to all the madness, fun, troubling people or just stupid silly jokes Ifrah was always there. So in short I have been the luckiest brother in the world to have such ideal sisters #AleefaAndIfrah Moreover, I would also like to thank my parents for treating me and my sisters as equals…because that’s how I look at the world now. Actually I think they were loved a little more because they were very good at studies and I was not 😅 #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe
How people helped him and how much he missed his law college in Pune. He also shared his love for his sisters and told how much he loved them and got that in return. He also shared the picture of his favourite couple and wished if he could behalf of them. Undoubtedly, it can be seen that this lockdown made Shaheer relive his journey, and being alone he is missing all important people of his life. He shared some pictures from college days when he used to get Ted talks from friends and trouble them a lot. Also, he shared the picture when he received his first title, although he got runner up tag it was his first time to face stage, audience.