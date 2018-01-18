The movie 'Mahanati' explores the romantic relationship between two top Tamil stars Gemini Ganesan and Savitri. The couple eventually got married in real life. Gemini Ganesan who was known for his romances, faced numerous issues and controversies throughout his life. In the movie Mahanati, Dulquer essays the role of Kadhal Mannan or King of Romance Gemini Ganesan while Keerthy Suresh plays Savitri. In the film it's uncanny how similar Dulquer and Gemini Ganesan look!

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has finished shooting for ‘Mahanati’ directed by Nag Ashwin. In the film as we all know, Dulquer essays the role of ‘Kadhal Mannan’ or King of Romance Gemini Ganesan while Keerthy Suresh plays Savitri and Samantha plays Jamuna. In one of the stills just released by the filmmakers, the Malayalam star strikes a pose exactly like Gemini Ganesan. It’s uncanny how similar they look!

‘Mahanati’ explores the romance between top Tamil stars Gemini Ganesan and Savitri who eventually reportedly got married. Gemini Ganesan was known for his romances and he faced numerous issues and controversies through his life related to this.

Talented Dulquer is known to be an effortless actor and this role in ‘Mahanati’ is likely to have been a challenging one for him. Not only does he have to essay a top Tamil star in his real-life avatar but the emotional angle and story are quite different from what he has ever played earlier. But Dulquer seems to have pulled it off exceptionally well. The looks from the film show how he has transformed into Gemini Ganesan — literally. Director Nag Ashwin was confident about the actor from the start and now that the film has been completed, the audience can’t wait to catch it in theatres.

This movie is being shot in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil and is one that comes with high expectations. ‘Mahanati’ will mark Dulquer’s debut in Telugu cinema and given how popular Gemini Ganesan was in Tamil cinema, the Tamil audience just can’t wait to see this film. Actress Savitri was also one of the biggest yesteryear stars in Tamil cinema and Keerthy Suresh’s role is also significant in the film.

‘Mahanati’ is set to release on 29 March. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing the film and being a big production house in Telugu, it has left no stone unturned to make this movie is a stunning biopic of Savitri and Gemini Ganesan.