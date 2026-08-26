Mahaprabhu Jagannath Gets August 28 Release After Supreme Court Battle: What To Know About Odisha’s First Animated Feature

The wait is finally over for Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The animated feature, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17, will now open across India on August 28, 2026, with Cinepolis handling its theatrical release. The film has been designed as a fictional story aimed at introducing children and families to devotion, culture and the world of Lord Jagannath.

The project comes from Bhubaneswar-based Ele Animations and expands on Jay Jagannath, the studio’s popular animated series, which has reportedly crossed 100 crore views on YouTube.

Why Was Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release Delayed?

The film’s journey to theatres became a legal story of its own. Days before its planned July 17 release, the Orissa High Court restrained its screening after a PIL raised objections to the film’s depiction of Lord Jagannath and sought judicial scrutiny of its content. The makers challenged the order before the Supreme Court, pointing to the film’s CBFC ‘U’ certification. The apex court subsequently allowed the film to be exhibited after the Rath Yatra festivities.

The matter returned to the Supreme Court later in July, when it rejected petitions seeking a ban. The court cautioned against an approach that could leave little room for mythology, literature and artistic expression.

What Is Mahaprabhu Jagannath About?

According to the CBFC’s certified synopsis, the story follows Aham, a fallen disciple who creates a mysterious world called Aham-Lok and abducts devotees, sages and divine beings. Despite being subjected to extreme hardship, the devotees continue to hold on to their faith in Lord Jagannath. Directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, with story and screenplay by Pallavi Sharma, the film is produced by Durga Prasad Dalai, founder of Ele Animations.

With its pan-India release, Mahaprabhu Jagannath now moves beyond its legal battle and into a very different test, whether an Odisha-rooted animated story can connect with a national family audience.