Maharaja 2: Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Sequel With Nithilan Saminathan As Hollywood Remake Takes Shape — What We Know

Maharaja 2: Actor Vijay Sethupathi has shared the news that the sequel to his movie Maharaja is being made under the direction of filmmaker Nithilan Saminathan. The actor informed his fans that filmmaker Nithilan Saminathan had already narrated the story of the sequel and that he liked it very much, saying, “So beautiful.” This news has come soon after the announcement of the remake of his movie in Hollywood.

This provides fans with two big news items related to the Maharaja franchise – a Tamil sequel featuring the original star and director along with a remake of the original movie.

What Did Vijay Sethupathi Say About Maharaja 2?

Addressing the audio launch event of his movie Baththa, Vijay heaped praises upon Nithilan Saminathan’s writing and stated that the filmmaker has already narrated the story of the sequel to him. He admired the writing of the writer and remarked that Maharaja 2 story is “so beautiful.” In addition, he talked about his past association with the director while making the first movie.

The story of the sequel has already been narrated to Sethupathi, but nothing much has been revealed about the plot and other aspects of the film yet.

Will Vijay Sethupathi Return In Maharaja 2?

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest comments strongly indicate that he is involved with Maharaja 2. The actor has spoken positively about the sequel’s story and his collaboration with Nithilan. However, the makers have not yet announced a complete cast or revealed whether the sequel will directly continue the storyline of the 2024 film.

The original Maharaja starred Sethupathi alongside Anurag Kashyap and was directed by Nithilan Saminathan.

What Is The Hollywood Remake Of Maharaja?

Even while the development of Maharaja 2 is taking place in Tamil, the original film is also being remade into a Hollywood version.

It has been revealed earlier by the producer, Sudhan Sundaram, that a Hollywood agency had approached them for obtaining the remake rights after the success of the film across the world, especially in China. It seems that the film would be remade with a top star of Hollywood.

Is Matthew McConaughey Playing Vijay Sethupathi’s Role?

Although the name of Matthew McConaughey has come up in connection with the Hollywood remake, nothing official has been announced regarding the casting of the actor. It has been reported that the Oscar-winning actor is one of the actors that is on the list for the starring role. But according to producer Sudhan Sundaram, the agency involved in the Hollywood remake will announce the casting and studio information.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi himself has expressed willingness to do the Hollywood remake even for no money if he is given an offer.

When Will Maharaja 2 Release?

As far as the release date of Maharaja 2 is concerned, there has been none as yet. But the thing which has been officially announced so far is the narration of the story for this film by Nithilan Saminathan for Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, the original film Maharaja is also proceeding towards getting its Hollywood version made.

Thus, with both these films receiving a lot of attention, it would be seen how the story of the 2024 thriller continues in two totally different ways.