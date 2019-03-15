Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt who turns a year older today is awarded Entertainer of the year (Female) award for her film Raazi. Vicky Kaushal bags Excellence in Acting (Male) followed by Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Dubey, Priyanka Chopra, and many others. Take a look at pictures from the event here.

Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019: Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019: To honor the outstanding accomplishments of Bollywood actors, singers, directors, producers and many other achievers who have made Maharashtra proud, ET edge and Femina organized an event- Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019 which saw many celebrities from entertainment as well as sports field.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukherjee, Rajkumar Rao, Ekta Kapor, and many other celebrities graced the red carpet. The gala event also saw Rajkumar Rao with his girlfriend Patralekhaa and Paltan actor HArshvardhan RAne with Rhea Chakraborty.

Here’s the list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year (male): Rajkummar Rao

Excellence in Acting (Male): Vicky Kaushal

Entertainer of the Year (Female): Alia Bhatt

Most Powerful Performer of the Year: Rani Mukerji

Outstanding Contribution to Music: Bappi Lahiri

Best TV actor of the Year: Ravi Dubey

Creative Powerhouse award: Ekta Kapoor

Global Icon of the Year: Priyanka Chopra

As Alia Bhatt turns a year older today, Rani Mukherjee and tv actor Ravi Dubey sang a birthday song for Alia as she turned 26 this year. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in period drama Kalank opposite Varun dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi ISnha and many others.

Take a look at their pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More