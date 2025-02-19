Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Industry professionals and organizations, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have joined the chorus urging for tax-exempt status.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For 'Chhaava'


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has addressed growing calls for granting tax-free status to the film Chhaava, a historical drama based on the life of the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has received widespread appreciation from audiences and is performing remarkably well at the box office.

Responding to public demand, Fadnavis acknowledged the film’s significance and the positive reception it has garnered. “I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history,” he stated. He further added that Maharashtra had already abolished the entertainment tax in 2017 but assured, “We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible.”

Chhaava’s Success

Since its release on February 14, Chhaava has been a massive success at the box office. The film has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic earnings, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh reporting that it amassed over Rs 121.43 crore in its opening weekend alone. Adarsh took to social media to laud the film’s performance, calling it “phenomenal” and noting that it had “set the box office ablaze.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, showcasing his bravery, sacrifices, and contributions to the Maratha empire. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the Maratha ruler has received widespread acclaim, with audiences and critics praising his dedication and transformation for the role. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Tax-Exempt Status

Industry professionals and organizations, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have joined the chorus urging for tax-exempt status. In an official statement, FWICE emphasized the film’s cultural importance and how a tax exemption would help reach a wider audience. “The legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be shared with as many people as possible, and granting tax-free status would amplify the film’s impact,” the statement read. The organization has directly appealed to CM Fadnavis to consider this request, extending the potential benefits beyond Maharashtra.

Speaking about the challenges of portraying such a historical figure, Vicky Kaushal admitted that playing Sambhaji Maharaj was one of the most demanding roles of his career. “Playing such a historical figure requires immense discipline. It’s not just a one-month commitment; it’s a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years,” he said in a recent interview.

With its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and historical significance, Chhaava has struck a chord with audiences across India. As the demand for tax-free status gains momentum, all eyes are now on the Maharashtra government’s decision regarding the film’s accessibility to an even larger audience.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

Filed under

Chhaava CM Devendra Fadnavis

