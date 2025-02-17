Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy


Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show ‘India’s Got Latent.’ Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell tomorrow.

Multiple FIRs being registered against Allahbadia, Raina, and other participants of the show following the backlash after Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also investigated the matter and has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others.

However, many of those summoned failed to appear before the commission today, citing concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Apoorva Mukhija has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email, said that Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilizes. The Commission has accepted her request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

The Commission said it has accepted Jaspreet Singh’s request. Singh said he is on tour in Paris and will return to India by March 10, 2025, at which point he will cooperate with the Commission’s inquiry. The NCW has rescheduled the hearing for March 11.
Ashish Chanchlani did not attend the hearing in person; instead, his advocate appeared on his behalf and stated that Ashish was unwell. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Tushar Poojari, the producer of “India’s Got Talent,” and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the Commission’s notice. NCW strongly condemned their lack of seriousness and issued a resummon for them for March 6, 2025.

Balraj Ghai informed the Commission that he is outside India and will respond once he returns. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11, 2025.
Samay Raina, currently in the US for a pre-planned tour, assured the Commission that he will make himself available for a hearing upon returning to India. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

The controversy has also led to a formal complaint being filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The NCW has condemned the remarks made by the content creators, stating that they violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual.

The commission has instructed the accused individuals to cooperate with the proceedings and appear as instructed.

Since the remark was made, the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show has been embroiled in controversy, with many calling for strict action against the individuals involved.

The show’s host, Samay Raina, has apologized for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Filed under

India's Got Latent Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer PMLA Trial Hearing

DA Case: Delhi High Court Asks Satyender Jain To Respond To ED’s Plea To Defer...

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Presidents Day 2025: What Is It and Why Is It Celebrated on February 17?

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh...

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Amitabh Bachchan’s Son-In-Law Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud, Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dragon’ Hits Theatres On Feb 21— Netflix Streaming Soon!

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Fans, Kamal Haasan And Sudha Kongara Shower Birthday Wishes On Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox