Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show ‘India’s Got Latent.’ Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell tomorrow.

Multiple FIRs being registered against Allahbadia, Raina, and other participants of the show following the backlash after Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also investigated the matter and has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others.

However, many of those summoned failed to appear before the commission today, citing concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Apoorva Mukhija has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email, said that Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilizes. The Commission has accepted her request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

The Commission said it has accepted Jaspreet Singh’s request. Singh said he is on tour in Paris and will return to India by March 10, 2025, at which point he will cooperate with the Commission’s inquiry. The NCW has rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

Ashish Chanchlani did not attend the hearing in person; instead, his advocate appeared on his behalf and stated that Ashish was unwell. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Tushar Poojari, the producer of “India’s Got Talent,” and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the Commission’s notice. NCW strongly condemned their lack of seriousness and issued a resummon for them for March 6, 2025.

Balraj Ghai informed the Commission that he is outside India and will respond once he returns. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11, 2025.

Samay Raina, currently in the US for a pre-planned tour, assured the Commission that he will make himself available for a hearing upon returning to India. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

The controversy has also led to a formal complaint being filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The NCW has condemned the remarks made by the content creators, stating that they violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual.

The commission has instructed the accused individuals to cooperate with the proceedings and appear as instructed.

Since the remark was made, the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show has been embroiled in controversy, with many calling for strict action against the individuals involved.

The show’s host, Samay Raina, has apologized for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

(Inputs from ANI)

