Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Maharashtra Cyber Cell is preparing to issue a show cause notice to Zomato’s ticketing platform for selling tickets to singer Honey Singh’s upcoming concert without including the buyer’s name on the ticket. The action comes amidst growing concerns over ticketing irregularities and black marketing in the event industry.

The controversy revolves around the sale of tickets for Honey Singh’s ‘Millionaire India Tour,’ which includes two major concerts in Maharashtra: one in Mumbai on February 22 and another in Pune on March 14. The issue was flagged after it was discovered that tickets were sold without buyer identification, a practice that has raised alarms about potential security risks and the possibility of tickets being hoarded or resold at inflated prices.

Cyber Cell Scrutiny and Investigation

The Cyber Cell’s inquiry stems from a broader concern about the increasing issue of ticket hoarding and black marketing, particularly after a similar controversy occurred during the Coldplay concert. Authorities suspect that the lack of buyer names on tickets could make it easier for individuals to purchase tickets in bulk and resell them at a profit, a practice that has been problematic for fans and event organizers alike.

Yashasvi Yadav, the Chief of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, has emphasized the need for greater accountability in ticket sales. He expressed particular concern over the lack of buyer transparency in major events, highlighting the growing trend of unauthorized resale. “We are investigating the issue of ticket hoarding and reselling at marked-up prices, and we need an explanation from Zomato about why this was allowed,” said Yadav.

New Ticketing Regulations

The Cyber Cell’s scrutiny has led to a push for stricter regulations regarding ticket sales. Going forward, the authorities plan to implement a rule that mandates all tickets for high-demand events to include the buyer’s name. Concertgoers will also be required to present a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driver’s license, matching the name on the ticket when entering the venue.

This change is part of a broader effort to combat black marketing and enhance transparency in ticket sales for major events across the state. As part of the initiative, the Cyber Cell intends to publish a white paper outlining a comprehensive legal framework for ticketing. The document will focus on gathering input from ticketing platform operators and stakeholders to improve regulatory oversight and identify technological solutions to address the ongoing issue.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has demanded a formal response from Zomato to clarify why tickets for Honey Singh’s concert were sold without the buyer’s name. Zomato will need to provide an explanation, and the authorities will decide on further action based on their response. The platform could face penalties or other consequences if found in violation of ticketing regulations.

