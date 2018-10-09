The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Tuesday asked Nana Patekar and others to file their replies within the next 10 days. Taking cognisance of Tanushree Dutta's complaint against Nana Patekar, the women's body has asked for an update of investigation and asked Tanushree to come to the commission's office to record her statement.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Tuesday asked Nana Patekar and others to file their replies within the next 10 days. The MSCW issued notices to Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang, Ganesh Acharya among others. Taking cognisance of Tanushree Dutta’s complaint against Nana Patekar, the women’s body has asked for an update of investigation and asked Tanushree to come to the commission’s office to record her statement.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) has issued a statement on ‘incidents of sexual harassment on women journalists by male colleagues’; states ‘It calls upon media organisations to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment/assault should be punished’.

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Stree actress Flora Saini accuses producer Gaurang Doshi of physical abuse, says he fractured her jaw

After cancelling a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, Nana Patekar on Monday scrapped allegations of rape levelled against him by Bollywood actor Tanushree Datta. Speaking to reporters, Nana said the truth will not change and he still maintains what he had said 10 years ago on the sexual harassment case. A beleaguered Nana also said his lawyers have asked him not to speak to the media as the matter is sub-judice.

A few days ago, actor Tanushree Datta had accused that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her 10 years ago. Tanushree shared her story in a media interaction and accused the senior actor of assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss during the shooting of a song. Since then, Bollywood stars are stepping forward and lending their support to either side.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is on its way to gather all the detailed information of various sexual harassment allegations that have recently surfaced on several platforms. It has been reported that the Commission is all set to come up with a statement in this regard.

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu accused of sexual harassment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More