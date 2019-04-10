One of the most aced and talented actors of the South Indian Film Industry who keeps on delivering one on one hits. Now, the actor is busy in promoting his upcoming big project by all means. After dropping posters of the movie, he has now revealed three different looks of him from the film. The two looks of Rishi as a swanky entrepreneur and other as an angry young man has got his fans excited to get a peek into the third look.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned to amp the excitement of his fans for the upcoming film Maharshi. After sharing teasers and posters, the film now reveals to have three distinct looks of the actor. The two looks of Rishi as a swanky entrepreneur and other as an angry young man has got his fans excited to get a peek into the third look.

After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the characters of a charming college boy and a dapper businessman and another surprise attire for his next. Superstar shared the teaser on Twitter and wished his fans Happy Ugadi. The actor had promised to release the most awaited teaser of his film Maharshi for his fans, making their Ugadi even more special. The teaser got the attention of his fans and crossed millions of likes within minutes of its release.

Actor Mahesh Babu’s fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

The first look and teaser of Maharshi released on his birthday and it received an exceptional response from the masses, the film is slated to release in April 2019. Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of the industry who has treated fans with many superhit movies. The actor rose to fame when he delivered superb performance in supernatural drama Murari and the action-packed thriller Okkadu. Mahesh Babu is one of the most good-looking actors of the industry, who is also lauded by the media she most attractive male celebrities in India.

He has been awarded many big titles in his career including Best Actor, Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards South for Best Actor. The actor is incredible both inside out. Famous for his works on humanitarian grounds, Mahesh Babu is even associated with Rainbow Hospitals as a goodwill ambassador.

