Maharshi song Padara Padara: The much-awaited song of the year Padara Padara starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde is out! The song has been crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, penned by Shree Mani and bankrolled under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema.

Maharshi song Padara Padara: The most anticipated song of the year Padara Padara from the movie Maharshi is finally out and has already crossed 90k views in a span of just thirteen minutes! Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Shree Mani the song is a super hit! The movie Maharshi has been bankrolled under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema, directed by Vamshi Paidpally and produced by Raju, Ashwini Dutt Chalasani, and Pearl V. Potluri – Param V. Potluri. The movie Maharishi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles.

The makers have been creating the buzz about the best song of the film Padara Padara since a few days and as it is finally out, so the comments section is brimming with compliments from eager fans who are loving the song! About a few minutes back Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to share the new poster of the film. The movie Maharshi is based on a farmer who shares his experience about organic farming and how he informs his other village people about the farming processes.

Without further delay, take a look at the song here:

The movie Maharshi will release worldwide this year on May 9, 2019. In an interview costar Pooja Hegde, said that the journey of Maharshi was very emotional and as we were wrapping up our schedule everyone was so emotional as we have been together since a very long time be it the ups or downs or everything we have gone through together.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi directorial SSMB26 where Mahesh Babu will be seen in his dashing avatar. Whereas Pooja Hegde will be next seen in multistarrer Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and many more stars.

