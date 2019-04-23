Maharishi song Padara Padara: Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi will be releasing this year on May 9, 2019, and to raise the excitement bar the makers are all set to release the best song of the film Padara Padara tomorrow at 4:05 pm. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Meenakshi Dixit in pivotal roles.

Maharishi song Padara Padara: The fourth single from the film Maharishi is all set to go on floors tomorrow at 4:05 pm! To share the news of the fourth single releasing tomorrow Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster from the song Padara Padara. The movie Maharishi has been directed by Vamshi Paidapally and will feature Mahesh Babu in a new avtar, he will be seen as a villager who fights and informs people about the benefits of organic farming and why is it necessary.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu and will be her first collaboration with the Tollywood star Mahesh Babu! The movie also sees Allari Naresh and Meenakshi Dixit in pivotal roles. Take a look at two posters shared by the star 10 minutes back which has already crossed 25k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments and fans who are eagerly waiting for the fourth single to release.

In an interview with a leading daily, Pooja Hegde shared that this is the best song from the film and while wrapping up the film Maharishi she was very emotional. She said that it was an emotional moment, there were highs and lows and everything which we all went together. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Jhonny Lever, Boman Irani, Amanda Rosario, and many other such actors.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu after getting over with Maharishi will start shooting for his film SSMB26 with Anil Ravipudi which will see Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer.

